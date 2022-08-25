BASEBALL

The Rome Braves over Bowling Green, 4-3. Media release: Dillon Paulson hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-21, 69-45), lost 4-3 to the Rome Braves (32-16, 68-46) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

