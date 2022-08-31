Rome Braves take series opener over Drive, 2-1. Media release: Rome Manager Kanekoa Texeira would send lefty Luis De Avila to the mound in the series opener against the Drive. De Avila would go to work right away, retiring the first eleven Drive batters he saw before issuing a walk to Matthew Lugo. De Avila would go on to record a sound outing, as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a two-out infield single to Nick Yorke. De Avila would call it a night after six full inning, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk, and tying a season-high ten strikeouts.
Greenville would score their lone run on a throwing error from Rome catcher Tyler Tolve on a pickoff attempt, allowing Matthew Lugo to score and put the Drive ahead.
With two on and one out, Brandol Mezquita would send a line drive into centerfield to score Braulio Vasquez and Tyler Tolve to put the Braves in front two runs to one. Braulio Vasquez would replace an injured Geraldo Quintero who suffered an apparent ankle injury retreating back into second base earlier that inning.
Austin Smith would come out of the bullpen and slam the door for the Braves, giving them their seventieth win of the season by a final score of two runs to one.
Next: Home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
The 28-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over five innings, snapping a six-game streak of quality starts. Fried, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, committed his first error of the season, and it led to the third and final run for the Rockies.
"I definitely was grinding out there," Fried said. "Sometimes you feel really good, and you have your stuff and you're sharp, and other days you're not. Tonight, I wasn't all that sharp.
"[I'm] just more frustrated that the guys came out, gave us a lead early and I gave it up. Then field the PFP, something that I do all the time, I wasn't able to get it done, and it led to a run that cost the game. I think when you look back at it, just more of the little things that help win you ballgames, I didn't really do well tonight."
Next: Host Rockies today through Thursday; Marlins here Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Roster: The#Bravesclaimed RHP Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
Roster: The Falcons have formally pared their roster down to 53. It dropped from 80 on Tuesday, when the NFL mandated roster size drop to regular-season levels. The team announced their initial 53-man roster, along with 27 transactions to reach that number. Click Roster
Roman Rumble returns Sept. 10; here's how to help Harbor House:
Harbor House, a Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of sexual and severe abuse in Floyd and Polk counties, works to provide continued services to victims by offering forensic interview services, advocacy services, and therapy.
You can help by supporting the annual #RomanRumble, a 5K Run/2K Walk, at Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 10. Take part in the run or walk, or donate.