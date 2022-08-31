Rome Braves' starting pitcher Luis De Avila

Rome Braves pitcher Luis De Avila was on the mound at AdventHealth Stadium for Tuesday's series opener.

 Mills Fitzner

BASEBALL

Rome Braves take series opener over Drive, 2-1. Media release: Rome Manager Kanekoa Texeira would send lefty Luis De Avila to the mound in the series opener against the Drive. De Avila would go to work right away, retiring the first eleven Drive batters he saw before issuing a walk to Matthew Lugo. De Avila would go on to record a sound outing, as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a two-out infield single to Nick Yorke. De Avila would call it a night after six full inning, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk, and tying a season-high ten strikeouts.

