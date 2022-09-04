BASEBALL
Rome Braves shut out by Drive, 8-0. Media release: Dylan Spain took to the mound on Saturday night as the Braves and Drive met for game five of six inside AdventHealth Stadium, the last Saturday home contest for Rome.
In what would be just his sixth start in Rome this season, Spain would face the Greenville Drive for the fifth time in 2022. Spain would get to work early and turn in a solid performance before being tagged for two runs. A throwing error from Tyler Tolve would allow the Drive to get on the board first, then a triple from Marcelo Mayer would drive in the Drive's second run of the night, putting Greenville ahead two runs to none.
Spain would end the night with a final line of five hits, two earned runs, one walk, and seven strike outs over four and two thirds of an inning.
Miguel Pena would be the first man out of the 'pen for the Braves, and would allow the Drive to extend the lead by surrendering a home run to the red-hot Nathan Hickey.
The Braves would only trail by three headed into the top of the ninth before a Gilberto Jimenez single, an Alex Erro double, a Nick Yorke single, a Marcelo Mayer double, and a Matthew Lugo single would plate five runs for the Drive.
The Braves would fall by a final score of eight runs to none on Saturday night, marking the first time the Rome club has been shut out in a contest all season. The Rome Braves are the final team across all levels of professional baseball to score zero runs in 2022.
The 2022 regular season at AdventHealth Stadium wraps up on Sunday as the Drive and Braves square off one final time in a series finale.
- Next: Home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
- Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves edge Marlins 2-1 at home. Media release: Every crew needs a captain. And in a clubhouse full of young stars breaking into the fold, Austin Riley has taken the reins as one of the undeniable leaders for the Braves.
"[Riley's] one of our leaders," manager Brian Snitker said. "He's one of our better players. This guy is one of the better players in baseball. ... Guys look up to him -- the way he acts, how he plays the game and how he approaches each day so professionally. He's a professional."
In Atlanta's 2-1 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Truist Park, which moved Atlanta to two games behind the Mets in the National League East, the third baseman continued his dominance with his fourth consecutive game with a homer.
Just when the pitching duel seemed won, the Braves had to pull off the walk-off after closer Kenley Jansen allowed three straight runners aboard and a game-tying sacrifice fly to Jerar Encarnacion in the ninth inning.
Matt Olson snapped an 0-for-22 streak with a single to begin the half, and after William Contreras struck out, Michael Harris II followed with a double, placing the winning run 90 feet away. After Vaughn Grissom was intentionally walked and Travis d'Arnaud lined out, recently acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman, who pinch-hit for Eddie Rosario in the seventh, handed the finishing blow to the Marlins with a walk-off walk.
Football
- Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
- Roster:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football. Berry tops Scots in final seconds, 31-24: Gavin Gray's 50-yard touchdown pass to Deiondre Wilson with 16 seconds to go lifted Berry to a win in the season opener, 31-24, over Maryville in Maryville, Tenn., Saturday afternoon.
With two minutes remaining in the contest, the Scots scored a touchdown to tie the game, 24-all. The following drive, Berry came up empty-handed with a three and out. After a punt gave the ball back to the Scots, Maryville had 52 seconds to work with, as only a field goal would solidify an upset. But the Vikings defense came alive, specifically Brock Skinner and Jake Weitkamp, as the duo left the Scots offense with nowhere to go.
Berry got the ball back on its own 40, and after a 10-yard pass play to Brandon Cade put the ball at midfield, Gray found Wilson with a bomb down the right sideline. The BC receiver broke through a pair of would-be tacklers and into the endzone to give the Vikings the game-winning score.
- Next: Home Saturday vs. LaGrange, 6 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football: Hawks 45-6 over Brevard. Shorter Hawks dominated on both sides of the ball and came through with a win due to a team effort. The Hawks marched the field with 561 total yards of offense, and the Hawk defense kept Brevard College to 176 yards of total offense.
Shorter held Brevard to just a 45 yard field goal by Stamati Damalos in the first quarter, putting the Tornadoes up 3-0 going into the second.
Aeneas Dennis, senior quarterback, led the offense with 228 total passing yards. Dorian Anderson, a freshman received a 48 yard passing touchdown from Dennis within three minutes into the second quarter. These two connected again twice in the the second for two more passing touchdowns, making the score 21-3 going into halftime.
Next: Home vs. Catawba College, noon Saturday.
State colleges
Community
Roman Rumble returns Sept. 10; here's how to help Harbor House: