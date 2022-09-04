BASEBALL

Rome Braves shut out by Drive, 8-0. Media release: Dylan Spain took to the mound on Saturday night as the Braves and Drive met for game five of six inside AdventHealth Stadium, the last Saturday home contest for Rome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In