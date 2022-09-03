BASEBALL
Rome Braves lose 8-5 to Drive. Media release: JJ Niekro and the Braves met the Greenville Drive on Friday night for the final Friday night contest of the season.
Niekro would make his eighth start as a Rome Braves on Friday, going four full innings and giving up two runs on five hits while striking out six Greenville Drive batters.
JJ would surrender his runs on singles from Marcelo Mayer and Joe Davis in the third. Mayer would tie the game in, and Davis would give the Drive the lead by a final score of two runs to one.
In the bottom of the fourth Cal Conley would knot the score up at two runs each with a leadoff double and then a steal of third, and would score on a throwing error from Alex Erro.
A Beau Philip solo homer would give the Braves the lead, and a Bryson Horne double off the left field wall would give Rome a four to two run lead all in the fourth inning.
Greenville's Nathan Hickey would have himself a night, going four for five with two home runs.
- Next: Home through Sunday vs. Greenville.
- Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves pound Marlins, 8-1. Media release: When dynamic duos come to mind, many people think of: Tom and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi. But the Braves have a young tandem on the scene ready to take over the spotlight: Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom.
"They've handled every situation," manager Brian Snitker said. "They're really good, they're comfortable out there playing, they love to compete. You just see them both continuing to grow, and they're not a finished product."
In the Braves' 8-1 victory over the Marlins on Friday night at Truist Park, Atlanta scored all of its runs courtesy of the long ball, reaching several milestones in the process. Travis d'Arnaud delivered the sixth multi-homer game of his career, Grissom and Harris cranked a pair of two-run homers, and Austin Riley contributed his 34th homer of the season, setting a new career high.
Football
The games:
- Darlington 36-14 over Christian Heritage
- Coosa 33-21 to beat Gordon Central
- Model 17-14 over Woodland
- Rome falls 23-6 to Carrollton
- Unity Christian vs. Trinity Christian
- Cartersville 28-20 over Allatoona
- Adairsville pounded 72-36 by Rabun County
- Cass 58-15 over Drew
- Calhoun 26-21 on top of Creekview
- Regular season debut Sept. 11 home at 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
- Roster:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Saturday 2 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Saturday, 1 p.m.
Berry media preview: It's the day before the start of football season for Berry football, but head coach Tony Kunczewski isn't wound tightly like you might expect. Instead, it's a much more relaxed mood as Berry gets set to face Maryville Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. on the road.
"It's a vastly different feeling. This will sound like excuses, but reflecting on 2021, it wasn't up to the standard of Berry Football that we established," Coach Kunczewski said. "It was difficult for the coaches and players to play a short COVID season, then turn around and have a short offseason. Then we had to turn around and replace five of nine coaches in the offseason. Then we had guys that were still injured from the spring and didn't have a chance to recover because of the short offseason. That being said, a lot of other teams went through those same things and maybe we didn't handle them as well as they did."
A full offseason has meant things have been able to get back to normal for Berry, and yet, there are changes to that normal. A full offseason gave the Vikings a chance to recover, but it's also given the coaching staff time to go out and recruit a full recruiting class.
"This has been our first full offseason since 2019. This is the most freshmen we've had since we had 99 kids our first season," Coach Kunczewski added. "As we move into this post-COVID era, it's an ever changing landscape of who's in and who's out. We're like a lot of schools and we've had to pad our roster to try to account for the fact that we don't know if someone might be out. The last two years, we've been really thin at some key positions. That not only effects our play out on the field but effects how we're able to operate from a practice standpoint. So, we're going to carry a higher roster because we're not going to be in a position where we get too thin and we end up in a 6-4 season."
In self-reflection after last year's campaign, Coach Kunczewski found occasions where he let the desire to get a win override the sense of culture that Berry has attempted to build over his tenure in Mount Berry. "We talk about it all the time with our guys, but to be elite, it takes more than just talent. It takes toughness and a certain type of character and culture amongst your team. If I'm being honest with myself, there were times last year where I neglected what made us successful for the sake of trying to get a win. I'm not going to let that happen again."
Two major factors help Coach Kunczewski in building that culture. First, he has three assistant coaches (Jesse Williams, Luke Seale, and Bernard Granville) that are Berry alumni. "It's great for us to have three guys here that understand the standard that we have here and understand the culture that we've built here," Coach Kunczewski said.
Second, he has five fifth-year seniors (Trace Wells, Michael Luckie, TJ Watkins, Connor Cheyunski, and Jake Weitkamp) to help provide leadership. "All five of those guys are going to contribute to us," Coach Kunczewski said. "Michael Luckie is a guy that had a catastrophic knee injury in October of 2019, and now he's been able to recover and is going to be an H-Back for us. Jake Weitkamp is a nominee for the Campbell Trophy. All of those guys are going to have big roles for us this year."
From the first day of practice, Coach Kunczewski noticed that speed on offense could be a big factor this year. "We're certainly going to have a good balance of run and pass offensively, but we certainly have explosive play potential in the run and the pass play. We've got guys that can hit singles, but we've got some guys that can hit home runs for us also."
Defensively, Coach Kunczewski has gone outside of his coaching tree, bringing in Joel Elliott to be the defensive coordinator. "I think we're going to see a more attacking style of defense," Coach Kunczewski stated. "We're going to have multiple fronts and coverage.
Ultimately, the game will be won at the line of scrimmage in Coach Kunczewski's eyes. "Last year, we were extremely young on both sides of the ball at the line of scrimmage. We've got a lot more depth this year on both sides of the ball, and we've got a lot of experience on the offensive line. We're going to be starting three juniors, a sophomore, and a freshman. Four of those guys have played together for a season, and three of those guys have been together for a couple of years," Coach Kunczewski added.
As the team ends what Coach Kunczewski described as the best preseason its ever had, the attention turns to an athletic Maryville squad that is well coached. "You watch Maryville warm up and you'd think they've tilted the field they look so athletic," Coach Kunczewski said. "They've got a head coach in Ben Fox who went into a difficult situation taking over that program right as the COVID season started. If I'm telling you it was a struggle for us, I can only imagine what it was like for him. They're going to be well-coached and it's going to be a really good early season test for us."
Ultimately, the hope is that the work in the preseason will translate into a successful regular season and a return to the lofty standards the team has built heading into its 10th year of existence. "I think the lessons we all learned last year are going to benefit us heading into 2022. Hopefully that'll lead us back to where we've been before," Coach Kunczewski said.
State colleges
Colleges
Jessica Strong has been named the head coach of Berry College's nationally-ranked softball program.
"Jessica is a tremendous coach with a passion for softball that is matched by few," said Berry Director of Athletics Angel Mason. "She is someone that I believe will help our softball program continue to achieve the high standards that it has reached and look to build upon the success of recent years."
Says Strong: "I am deeply honored to be named the next head softball coach of Berry College. While exploring the campus and talking with its community members, it became evident that the institution is focused on providing a premier student-athlete experience in all facets of their development. I am thankful and humbled that Dr. (Steven) Briggs, Dr. Mason, and the search committee have put their faith in me to continue to guide the nationally recognized Vikings softball program into the future."
Strong spent four seasons at Seton Hill University in Division II's Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. In 2022, the Griffins earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship, which would see Strong lead the team through an undefeated run through the Atlantic Regional and Super Regional, all the way to the final site in Denver, Colo., where they would finish in a tie for fifth. The Griffins finished the season ranked No. 7 in the NFCA Top 25, with seven Griffins earning All-PSAC West honors.
Community
Roman Rumble returns Sept. 10; here's how to help Harbor House: