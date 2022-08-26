The Rome Braves tagged 4-2 by Hot Rods. Media release: Victor Muñoz threw a perfect 3.0 innings for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-21, 70-45), who took down the Rome Braves (32-17, 68-47) in a 4-2 victory at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third, scoring on an RBI single and a steal of home plate. Bowling Green came out swinging in the home half, with Michael Berglund sending the first pitch of the inning out to right field for a double off the Braves starter Ian Mejia. Alexander Ovalles singled Berglund home to cut Rome’s lead in half. Dillon Paulson hit the first pitch of his at-bat into right to tie the game at two.
Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, with Braves Malcolm Van Buren walking the first three hitters to lead off the inning. Van Buren was pulled after the first out of the frame in favor of Ben Dum. He walked Alika Williams on four straight pitches to bring home the go-ahead run. Paulson drove in another on a sacrifice fly to centerfield that plated Mason Auer to make it 4-2. Bowling Green’s bullpen clamped down, keeping the Braves hitless after the third to close out a 4-2 victory.
Patrick Wicklander allowed two runs on two hits in 4.0 innings of work, striking out eight and walking four in a no-decision. Muñoz (3-2) earned the win in 3.0 shutout innings with one strikeout. Evan Reifert pitched 1.0 scoreless frame with two strikeouts. Antonio Menendez earned the save in 1.0 scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Media release: Berry's football team has been selected to finish in a tie for third in the Southern Athletic Association in 2022 according to a preseason poll of the league's coaches. Winners of five straight SAA championships from 2016-20, the Vikings earned 45 points in the poll to tie with Centre in the preseason rankings. The Vikings were 6-4 last year and 4-3 in SAA play. The Vikings will open 2022 at Maryville Sept. 3.