BASEBALL

The Rome Braves tagged 4-2 by Hot Rods. Media release: Victor Muñoz threw a perfect 3.0 innings for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-21, 70-45), who took down the Rome Braves (32-17, 68-47) in a 4-2 victory at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday. The Hot Rods and Braves will continue their six-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

