BASEBALL

The Rome Braves' win streak snapped by Asheville in series opener.  Media release: The Asheville Tourists defeated the Rome Braves 6-2 on Tuesday night and, in the process, won for the ninth time in their last 11 games. Asheville used an outstanding starting pitching performance from Diosmerky Taveras and four strong innings in relief from Ray Gaither.

