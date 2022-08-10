BASEBALL
The Rome Braves' win streak snapped by Asheville in series opener. Media release: The Asheville Tourists defeated the Rome Braves 6-2 on Tuesday night and, in the process, won for the ninth time in their last 11 games. Asheville used an outstanding starting pitching performance from Diosmerky Taveras and four strong innings in relief from Ray Gaither.
Zach Daniels gave the Tourists a 2-0 lead with an opposite field two-run Home Run in the bottom of the first inning. Asheville then mounted a rally in the fifth to expand their lead. Michael Sandle delivered a run scoring single into left field and JC Correa plated two more with his single into center. The Tourists led 5-0 after five.
Miguel Palma drove in Daniels with a two-out single in the eighth to cap the home team’s scoring output. Rome was held to no runs on just two hits over the first eight innings. The Braves hit a pair of solo Home Runs in the ninth; however, Gaither closed out the ballgame with a strikeout and earned his first save of the season. Taveras picked up the win, his second of the year.
- Next: At Asheville through Sunday.
- Roster moves: Roddery Munoz and Javier Valdes to Mississippi Braves; Victor De Hoyos, Brandon Parker, Geraldo Quintero and Miguel Pena from Augusta to Rome; and Jose Dilone, Luis Morena and Ethan Workinger from Rome to FLC Braves
Atlanta Braves take 9-7 win in Boston in 11 innings. Media release: As an “MVP” chant broke out at Fenway Park in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s series opener, Austin Riley put an end to the back-and-forth game with one swing of the bat.
Riley capped his 3-for-6, five-RBI night with a two-run single to give the Braves the lead for good, snapping their three-game losing streak with a 9-7 win over the Red Sox. The third baseman finished a double shy of the cycle after he opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI triple, then swatted his 30th home run of the season in the third inning.
Riley’s homer gave the Braves a 3-2 lead and tied Hank Aaron’s franchise record, as he became the fastest player to reach 30 home runs and 30 doubles in a season. Both Riley and Aaron (1959) reached the milestone in the 111th game of the season.
“I think my plan was good tonight,” said Riley, who signed a 10-year, $212 million extension on Aug. 1. “Thought I put some good ABs [together] against [starter Rich] Hill. And like I said, I was able to get the ball over the plate and capitalize.”
Automatic runner Michael Harris II scored easily on Riley’s 11th-inning hit, and the speedy Ronald Acuña Jr. -- who singled and stole second to open the inning -- gave the Braves an insurance run with a gutsy headfirst slide at home. Acuña went 3-for-5 with a walk and scored three of Atlanta’s nine runs.
- Next: At Boston today; off Thursday; at Marlins Friday through Sunday. Schedule
Football
- Today, 9:30 a.m.
- Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 24-25, IBM Performance Field, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Preseason schedule:
- Friday: At Detroit, 6 p.m., Fox 5.
- Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
- Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Roster moves: The Falcons have signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
- Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Community
Deadline is Aug. 12 to register your children for fall sports from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. Registration continues for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball. Parents can register by coming to our offices at 1 Shorter Ave. on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Friday until 5 p.m., or by going to our website at rfpra.com and clicking on register.
Registration for volleyball ends on Aug. 26.
Along with registration, Parks and Recreation is also looking for football, cheerleading, baseball, softball and t-ball coaches as well as officials for all of those sports. If you are interested in coaching or officiating, please contact Jeremiah Blanton by email at blantons@floydcountyga.org.
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Pre-registration discounts are available until 8/11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration held from 8/12 until 8/16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than August 11th to qualify for this discount).
Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome.
For more information contact the race organizers at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.