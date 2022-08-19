BASEBALL
The Rome Braves downed 3-1 by Greensboro. Media release: Rome sent Atlanta's No. 21 overall prospect Royber Salinas to the mound on Thursday night in hopes of going up three games to none in the series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Salinas would get to work and turn in a quality performance, hurling five innings of shut out ball allowing only two hits and punching out five. Salinas would get run support in the home half of the fourth as Willie Carter would hit a sacrifice fly to score Geraldo Quintero. The lone run in the fourth would be the only offensive action from Rome on Thursday.
The Rome bullpen would continue an impressive stretch of dominance for the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings of Thursday's contest as Isrrael De La Cruz, Malcolm Van Buren, and Ben Dum would combine for three scoreless and hitless innings.
Greensboro would storm back in the top of the ninth, as Dariel Lopez, Yoyner Fajardo, and Jase Bowen all drove in runs in the top half of the game's final frame.
Rome would not be able to mount the comeback for a third straight night, and Alec Barger would be tagged with his first lost and first blown save of the season.
The bright spot of the night would be the Atlanta Braves' No. 22 overall prospect Brandol Mezquita's High-A debut. The right fielder would go two for three with a triple.
Greensboro's three run to one win would be their forty-seventh of the season, and their twentieth of the second half. Rome now falls to sixty-seven and forty-three overall, and thirty-one and fourteen in the second half.
- Next:At home vs. Greensboro through Sunday.
Atlanta Braves edge Mets, 3-2. Media release: As Vaughn Grissom rounded second and saw Braves third-base coach Ron Washington waving him home, he didn’t know what to think.
“I wasn't thrilled at first. I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is probably going to be a close play,’” Grissom said.
It was certainly a close play, but it was also a play that could have lasting benefits for the Braves, who claimed a pivotal 3-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night at Truist Park. The victory came courtesy of Washington’s gutsy decision to have Grissom score on Michael Harris II’s double that bounced through the middle of the infield before ending up in center field.
“When you have two teams like the Mets and Atlanta Braves playing, sometimes, it just comes down to taking a chance on an opportunity,” Washington said. “I took advantage of it and it paid off."
Playing in just his ninth game, Grissom ended Jacob deGrom’s 95-pitch effort when he tallied a two-out single that caromed off rookie third baseman Brett Baty’s glove in the seventh. Harris then greeted Seth Lugo with a 90.3 mph chopper that seemingly had eyes as it eluded the infielders and forced center fielder Brandon Nimmo to run a long way toward right-center field.
Harris slid into second base without knowing he had just produced a go-ahead double.
“I didn’t know [Washington had sent Grissom] until I slid and got up and I saw [Grissom] mid-slide,” Harris said. “They called him safe and that really fired me up. I’m just glad he was on the bases, because he’s really aggressive and he wasn’t going to stop for anything.”
Washington’s aggressive send, Grissom’s hustle and Max Fried’s ability to outduel deGrom paced the Braves, who sit 3 1/2 games back in the National League East after taking three of four this week from the first-place Mets. This week’s success offset much of the damage done when the Mets took four of five games in New York earlier this month.
- Next: Astros in town through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- Corky Kell parking: Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be offering parking spots behind the levee on Second Avenue for the Corky Kell Classic football games on Friday. Parking is $5 per vehicle and only cards are accepted. The parking area will open at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Aug. 22: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
Community
Saturday: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.