The Rome Braves go 4-3 over Greensboro. Media release: On a night where Luis De Avila toed the rubber for the Braves, Rome continued to do what they do best; win.
Luis De Avila would enter Wednesday night's contest as one of the top pitchers in the South Atlantic League, leading the league in several categories for pitchers.
Despite his impressive stat lines, Francisco Acuna would greet the first pitch of the game by sending it over the left field fence to put the Grasshoppers up one run to none. Aside from the first pitch home run, De Avila would settle in nicely. The lefty would go five and two thirds of an inning, allowing just three runs, five hits, and striking out five.
Davis Schwab and Austin Smith would be the two men out of the bullpen for Rome on Wednesday, combining for three and a third scoreless innings. The righty-lefty duo would combine to strike out five while allowing no hits.
Every time the Rome Braves would find themselves in a hole in Wednesday night's contest, Beau Philip would come through. Trailing one to nothing in the home half of the fifth, Beau Philip's eleventh home run of the season would sail over the Braves' bullpen to knot the game at one run each.
Rome would find themselves in a hole once again in the home half of the sixth, and Beau Philip's bloop single would plate a pair and draw it even at three runs each.
Just like the night before, the Rome Braves would find themselves with the bases loaded in the final frame. This time Geraldo Quintero would be the hero for the Braves as he sent a ball right back up the middle to give the Braves their second walk off win in as many nights.
Atlanta Braves fall to Mets, 9-7. Media release: As much as the Braves would like to win a fifth consecutive National League East title, manager Brian Snitker is more concerned about doing whatever he can to make sure his pitchers are as strong as possible over the regular season’s final weeks and into October.
After a 9-7 loss to the Mets at Truist Park on Wednesday night, Snitker -- who was ejected in the fourth inning after arguing a called third strike on Austin Riley -- was asked if he thought about using Kenley Jansen or one of his other top relievers instead of Jackson Stephens, who surrendered three runs after entering the ninth with just a one-run deficit.
“We have too many games to play,” Snitker said. “When we do that, it means he’s not going to be available to pitch [the next day]. So, we just need other guys to step up and do that. You can’t do that. You’re just going to kill these guys. That’s why you have that many [relievers]. We’re not going to chase something when we’re down. Kenley is going to pitch when we’re even or up. That’s it.”
- Roster: The Falcons have signed KeeSean Johnson, the organization announced on Wednesday. Johnson spent training camp in San Francisco with the 49ers after signing a reserve/future contract in January. Prior to that, Johnson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, making his league debut against the Lions in 2019. He recorded 36 receptions for 360 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown in 18 games (five starts) for the Cardinals from 2019-20. Johnson spent the 2021 season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released fellow wide receiver Tyshaun James. They have also waived defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers via an injury settlement.
Saturday: The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk. 20. The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center (www.frcrome.org).
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of our scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race. There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org.
Late registration ends Tuesday (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3 until 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome. For more: tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com or 404-723-7732.