BASEBALL
Rome Braves' win (5-4 over Hickory), Asheville loss puts Rome back in the playoffs. The two-time South Atlantic League champions will go for a third crown starting next week in a three-game series vs. Bowling Green.
Media release: The Crawdads hosted their last Friday night of the season in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,683. They made a run in the ninth inning, but ultimately lost to the Rome Braves 5-4.
The Crawdads took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Evan Carter walked and got into scoring position with a stolen base. Angel Aponte doubled him in for the first run of the game.
Rome tied the game with a sacrifice fly and took a 5-1 lead on a grand slam.
The ‘Dads got a run back in the seventh to cut the deficit to three. Jayce Easley singled, stole second, and moved to third on a single by Griffin Cheney. Carter singled hit a line drive to right to score Easley.
The Crawdads made a run in the ninth inning, as Liam Hicks walked, and Thomas Saggese hit his team-leading fourteenth homer of the season to bring them within a run. Aponte singled for his third hit of the night.
Chris Seise hit a groundball to the second baseman, whose foot slipped in the dirt, making the throw late and allowing Aponte and Seise to both be safe. Cody Freeman worked an eight-pitch at bat but a fly ball to right ended the game.
- Next: At Hickory through Sunday.
- Playoff tickets now on sale. Games will be staged after season ends Sept. 11.
Atlanta Braves win 6-4 vs. Mariners, sit atop NL East. Media release: Michael Harris II was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to stabilize the Braves’ outfield defense, which was a liability before his arrival. A little more than three months later, the young center fielder stands as a key reason Atlanta is back atop the National League East standings.
Harris continued to be a difference-maker as the Braves claimed a 6-4 win over the Mariners on Friday and gained sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time this year. The young outfielder highlighted the series-opening win with a hustle double and an impressive opposite-field home run.
“He’s a fun watch and he’s a lot of fun to be around,” Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said. “He’s generally pretty quiet, but he’s still an integral part of the clubhouse with his energy and his personality. Then the talent, it’s just ridiculous.”
With their eighth straight win, the Braves moved a half-game in front of the Mets, whose Friday night loss in Miami moved them out of first place for the first time since April 11. Atlanta moved into a tie for first place on Tuesday night, but fell back when New York swept a doubleheader in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
“It shows how dedicated we are to winning and how much we want to win,” Harris said. “We were down 10 games at one point, and now we’re leading the East. That was our main goal. We got to it, and now we’re just trying to keep it.”
- Next: At Mariners through Sunday. Schedule
- Roster:
Football
- Rome 30, Pebblebrook 28
- Pepperell 28, Woodland 0
- Union County 42, Armuchee 10
- Cartersville 42-0 over Columbia
- Adairsville 29-12 over Cass
- Cedartown 21-7 vs. Calhoun.
- Off this week: Coosa, Darlington, Model, Unity Christian.
- Sunday: Regular season debut at 1 p.m. home vs. New Orleans. Fox 5, 92.9 the Game.
- Roster:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home vs. LaGrange, 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home vs. Catawba College, noon Saturday.
State colleges:
Community
Today: Roman Rumble returns: Harbor House, a Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of sexual and severe abuse in Floyd and Polk counties, works to provide continued services to victims by offering forensic interview services, advocacy services, and therapy.