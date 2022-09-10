RBraveschampssals2022

BASEBALL

Rome Braves' win (5-4 over Hickory), Asheville loss puts Rome back in the playoffs. The two-time South Atlantic League champions will go for a third crown starting next week in a three-game series vs. Bowling Green.

