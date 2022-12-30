Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Dec 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LocalModel High's Big Blue Classic updates:Today's schedule:1:30 p.m. New Faith vs. Heritage.3 p.m. Rome vs. Central-Carroll4:30 p.m. Model girls vs. Spring Garden6 p.m. Model boys vs. Spring GardenThursday:Coahulla Creek falls to Central-Carroll, 52-27North Cobb Christian over Rome, 51-47Model 64-46 ove New FaithFootball Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. Arizona, 1 p.m., FoxNext: Home vs. Bucs; date and time TBA.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News SEC games, today through Jan. 2(21)ND@(19)SC, 12/30 - 3:30 PM ET(6)TENN@(7)CLEM, 12/30 - 8:00 PM ETIOWA@UK, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(5)ALA@(9)KSU, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(4)OSU@(1)UGA, 12/31 - 8:00 PM ET(22)MSST@ILL, 1/2 - 12:00 PM ET(17)LSU@PUR, 1/2 - 1:00 PM ETBasketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons at Baltimore Saturday at 1 p.m. Updated SEC bowl games and result.. NFL, NBA on Christmas Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament: Rome wins third consecutive girls' title; Darlington repeats as boys champion. Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday Today's Weather Right Now 44° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 84% Cloud Coverage: 74% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:46:09 AM Sunset: 05:40:09 PM Today Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access State & Region Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp