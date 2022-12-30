bigbluefriday

 Local

Model High's Big Blue Classic updates:

Today's schedule:

  • 1:30 p.m. New Faith vs. Heritage.
  • 3 p.m. Rome vs. Central-Carroll
  • 4:30 p.m. Model girls vs. Spring Garden
  • 6 p.m. Model boys vs.  Spring Garden

Thursday:

