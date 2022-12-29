Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rome and Coahulla Creek prepare for the Wednesday afternoon finale of Model's Big Blue Classic. Alex Farrer/Rome News-Tribune Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LocalModel High's Big Blue Classic from Wednesday:Model Blue Devils win a thriller 50-47 over Heritage in overtime.Central-Carroll boys defeat New Faith 60-52.Rome Wolves cruise to a 92-37 win over Coahulla CreekFootball Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. Arizona, 1 p.m., FoxNext: Home vs. Bucs; date and time TBA.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News SEC games, today through Jan. 2(21)ND@(19)SC, 12/30 - 3:30 PM ET(6)TENN@(7)CLEM, 12/30 - 8:00 PM ETIOWA@UK, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(5)ALA@(9)KSU, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(4)OSU@(1)UGA, 12/31 - 8:00 PM ET(22)MSST@ILL, 1/2 - 12:00 PM ET(17)LSU@PUR, 1/2 - 1:00 PM ETBasketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: ScheduleBaseball Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons at Baltimore Saturday at 1 p.m. Updated SEC bowl games and result.. NFL, NBA on Christmas Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament: Rome wins third consecutive girls' title; Darlington repeats as boys champion. Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school Christmas tournament championship games -- girls, Model vs. Rome; boys, Darlington vs. Model. Today's Weather Right Now 48° Cloudy Humidity: 52% Cloud Coverage: 38% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:45:44 AM Sunset: 05:39:20 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership State & Region WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat