Atlanta Braves name Max Fried as opening day starter. First pitch is just after 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Washington. Radio: WLAQ 1410 AM and 96.9 FM; pregame begins at 11:50 a.m.
How will the Braves' rotation look during the first week? (From the Braves). Max Fried will make his third straight Opening Day start, and Spencer Strider will start the home opener. Here is the projected rotation for the regular season’s first seven games.
At Nationals Thursday: Max Fried Saturday: Spencer Strider Sunday: Jared Shuster
At Cardinals April 3: Charlie Morton April 4: Dylan Dodd April 5: Max Fried
Vs. Padres April 6 (Home opener): Spencer Strider, 7:20 p.m.
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
NCAA: Final fours
Men's tournament: UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State at 6 p.m. Saturday; UConn vs. Miami, 8:50 p.m. Saturday.NCAA
Women's tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday; South Carolina vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Friday. NCAA
Football
Falcons starting with Ridder: Desmond Ridder will enter prep for the 2023 season the same way he ended last year – as the Falcons starting quarterback. Taylor Heinicke said as much after he signed a two-year deal with Atlanta, stating in no uncertain terms that he was here to be Ridder's backup. Head coach Arthur Smith made it official on Tuesday morning at the NFL owners meetings, saying that Ridder would start training camp as QB1. "The plan is to start Desmond," Smith said. "That's our plan going forward right now."
Spring football schedule:
Saturday: Shorter Hawks' Blue vs White, 5 p.m., Ben Brady Field