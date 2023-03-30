Baseball
Atlanta Braves name Max Fried as opening day starter. First pitch is just after 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Washington. Radio: WLAQ 1410 AM and 96.9 FM; pregame begins at 11:50 a.m.
Preview from Field Level Media: The Atlanta Braves have won the past five NL East titles and posted 101 victories last year. Their goal as they embark on a new season: more of the same.
The Washington Nationals want pretty much nothing to do with the recent past but a new season brings renewed excitement.
Having standouts Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies healthy could be a boost for the Braves. Austin Riley emerged as one of the game’s top hitters, hitting .288 over the past two seasons combined with 71 home runs and 72 doubles and was inked to a 10-year extension last August.
There are new twists for the Braves, perhaps with shortstop Dansby Swanson’s departure. Orlando Arcia, who previously played for Milwaukee before parts of two seasons with the Braves, will man that spot in the infield to begin the season.
“He has been an everyday shortstop on a division-winning team,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Arcia’s time with the Brewers.
The tandem behind the plate is slightly different for Atlanta as well, with the addition of catcher Sean Murphy to pair with veteran Travis d’Arnaud.
“You need depth,” Snitker said. “I feel good about the depth that we have in the organization.”
The Nationals have secured their depth in a different manner. Out of playoff contention in the three years since winning the 2019 World Series, they’ve dealt away some of their established players to secure younger prospects.
It’s unclear how soon there will be a payoff.
“We’re young, but we can compete,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “That’s going to be the message. Losing 100 games is not acceptable.”
How will the Braves' rotation look during the first week?
At Nationals
Thursday: Max Fried
Saturday: Spencer Strider
Sunday: Jared Shuster
At Cardinals
April 3: Charlie Morton
April 4: Dylan Dodd
April 5: Max Fried
Vs. Padres
April 6 (Home opener): Spencer Strider, 7:20 p.m.
Rome Braves schedule
- April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
NCAA: Final fours
A lot of local eyes will be on Model standout Victaria Saxton as South Carolina attempts to go back-to-back as MCAA women's basketball champions.
- Men's tournament: UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State at 6 p.m. Saturday; UConn vs. Miami, 8:50 p.m. Saturday. NCAA
- Women's tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday; South Carolina vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Friday. NCAA
Football
Spring football schedule:
Saturday: Shorter Hawks' Blue vs White, 5 p.m., Ben Brady Field
April 8: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
- Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
- Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
- Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
- Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
- Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
- South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22, Alabama, 3 p.m.