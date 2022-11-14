Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Nine area high school teams advance to next round of football playoffs. Georgia remains atop AP Top 25 . Nov 14, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Second Round State Playoffs next Friday (from John McClellan).6A: Rome will host AlpharettaA Division I: Darlington will host Mt. Pisgah Christian5A: Cartersville at Cambridge. Cass at Mays. Calhoun hosts Kell.4A: Cedartown will host Stephenson.3A: Adairsville hosts Oconee County.2A: Rockmart will host North Cobb ChristianGAPPS Unity Christian will host Vidalia Heritage Academy Atlanta Falcons Next: Home 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago, Fox 5.Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Season ends with 7-3 record.Shorter Hawks football: Final record: 3-8.State colleges:AP Top 25: Georgia remains in the top spot followed by Ohio State, Michigan.Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Baseball Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football playoffs first round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Big football playoff wins for Cartersville, Cass, Adairsville, Calhoun. Berry closes season with dominant win; Shorter falls on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Scores from Friday's high school playoffs; today's schedule. Berry at home today; Shorter on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia atop latest College Football Playoff rankings; Vols no. 5; Alabama no. 9. Later this morning: John McClellan's picks for the high school football playoffs. Falcons play Thursday night. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest College Football Playoff rankings due tonight. A look at the high school playoff schedule this Friday, Saturday. Today's Weather Right Now 29° Clear Humidity: 89% Cloud Coverage: 51% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:12:36 AM Sunset: 05:36:52 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow Rain. High around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee