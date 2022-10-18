Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: National League Championship Series opens tonight (Phillies/Padres). Guardians/Yankees winner to face Houston in ALCS Wednesday. Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Next round of playoffs begin -- with one more race to decide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Atlanta Falcons Next: Sunday at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Trinity, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Thursday vs. Delta State, 7 p.m.State colleges:Georgia. Next: Oct. 29 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS.Georgia Tech: Home Thursday vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. ScheduleBaseballDelayed Yankees/Guardians game today at 4:37 p.m. on TBS.National League Championship Series opens tonight: Phillies at San Diego, 8 p.m., FS1. Wednesday: 4:30 p.m., Fox or FS1,American League Championship Series opens Wednesday: Yankees/Guardians at Houston, 7:30 p.m., TBS. Thursday: 7:30 p.m., TBSBoth series best of seven. Complete schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday football scores. Atlanta Braves hit hard by Phillies; must-win rematch today at 2:07 p.m. Berry on the road today; Shorter at home. Falcons host 49ers. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school football rankings. Falcons double up the 49ers; now-3-3 on the season. Shorter, Georgia Tech both play Thursday night. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school football schedule. Baseball playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 this afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves' season ends with loss to Phillies. Berry wins 31-30 overtime thriller. West Florida dominates Shorter. Falcons vs. Bucs this afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves shut out Phillies in 3-0 win; tie series one game each. Next: 4:30 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia. High school football picks. Saturday: Shorter at home, Berry on the road. Today's Weather Right Now 39° Clear Humidity: 50% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:48:41 AM Sunset: 07:02:41 PM Today Mostly sunny. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Sunny skies. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp, Abrams lock horns on key issues at stake in gubernatorial race Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term State & Region Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election Bid to overturn 2020 election looms over race for lieutenant governor Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion