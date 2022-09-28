Atlanta Braves power past Nats for 8-2 win. Media release: With their biggest series of the season just on the horizon, the Braves don’t need to worry any longer about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health. Their superstar leadoff hitter is just fine, and clicking at the plate again at just the right time.
Atlanta leaned on a resurgent game from Acuña and surged into a tie with the Mets for the NL East lead Tuesday night by virtue of their 8-2 win over the Nationals in the nation’s capital. Acuña homered twice in the Braves’ latest thrashing of the Nats -- their franchise record-tying 14th win over Washington this season -- while the Mets lost to the Marlins, 6-4, at home.
The Braves watched on TV from the visiting clubhouse at Nationals Park as Miami finished things off in Queens, bringing the NL East to a dead heat for the first time since Sept. 6. Now only one game remains before what could be a division-deciding three-game matchup between Atlanta and the Mets beginning Friday at Truist Park (weather permitting).
“The hope is to win tomorrow, and then the hope is to have a good series against New York this weekend,” Acuña said through a translator. “It feels like the division is on the line there.”
Next: At Nationals; off Thursday; home vs. Mets through Sunday. Schedule
Roster:
Football
High school
John McClellan's high school football picks for the week. Posting later today. This week's games: