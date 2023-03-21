Baseball
Atlanta Braves: RHP Michael Soroka to make his spring debut
Soroka will make his spring debut when he starts against the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., on Wednesday. A right hamstring strain slowed Soroka during the early weeks of Spring Training and delayed his bid to return to the Majors for the first time since initially tearing his right Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020. Soroka tore the same tendon on June 24, 2021. He pitched in six Minor League games last year (including Rome).
Roster moves: The Braves optioned RHP Nick Anderson, INF Vaughn Grissom, INF Braden Shewmake, OF Jordan Luplow and OF Eli White to Triple-A Gwinnett, & reassigned LHP Danny Young, C Ryan Casteel, C Joe Hudson and INF Yolmer Sánchez to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 32 players in camp
More roster projections
- Third baseman: Austin Riley: Riley and Matt Olson account for two of the game’s eight players who have hit 70-plus homers and produced a 137 OPS+ or higher since the start of 2021.
- Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Eddie Rosario: Rosario’s vision issues appear to be a thing of the past as he has been consistently making solid contact at the plate. Acuña and Harris give the Braves two Gold Glove-caliber outfielders.
- Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna: The Braves have been unsuccessful with attempts to trade Ozuna for Patrick Corbin and Madison Bumgarner. There might not be any other choice but to hope there is some return on the $37 million the veteran is owed over the next two years.
- Bench/Utility: Orlando Arcia, Kevin Pillar, Sam Hilliard: With the assumption Grissom or Shewmake gets the starting shortstop job, Arcia will be the backup infielder. Pillar seems like the perfect fit as the primary backup outfielder and Hilliard has shown he can help with both his glove and legs. Hilliard gets the nod over Eli White and Jordan Luplow because he is the only member of this trio without an option remaining.
- Spring training schedule and scores: Braves / Schedule
- What to know about spring training: 2023 guide
- Season opener: March 30 at Nationals, 1:05 p.m.
- Home opener: April 6 vs. Padres, 7:20 p.m.
Rome Braves
- April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Basketball
NCAA: tournaments
Football
From the Philadelphia Eagles: We’ve agreed to terms with Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal. (He was the Falcons' starting quarterback last season).
SEC Network announces spring game schedule: Georgia will stage the annual G-Day game on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2. Full details regarding spring college football action across ESPN platforms can be found here.
April 8: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
- Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
- Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
- Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
- Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
- Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
- South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22, Alabama, 3 p.m.