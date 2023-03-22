Atlanta Braves/more roster projections(media release):
Starting pitchers (4): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright, Charlie Morton: Shuster or Dodd will likely be the fifth starter, but with both being non-roster players, the Braves could add them to the active roster after Opening Day. This would allow them to carry an additional reliever for a couple of days.
Relief pitchers (9): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez, Collin McHugh, Dylan Lee, Kirby Yates, Jesse Chavez, Lucas Luetge, Nick Anderson: Once Shuster or Dodd are needed, the Braves may have to make a tough decision. But by going with a nine-man 'pen for the season’s first few days, they could delay some tough decisions. Jiménez has struggled after having offseason spine surgery. If he’s not effective over the next couple of weeks, he could go on the injured list. Lee and Anderson have options but both look like they could be among the top late-inning options at the start of the season. Chavez is the team’s leader and could again be invaluable as a long reliever.
Model High football update (Jeff Hunnicutt tweet): "Model Football has hired Coach Brent Bell as their new OC/QB Coach. Coach Bell is a Coach Tommy Welch disciple and joins Model High School after almost 10 years under legendary (Darlington) Coach Tommy Atha."
Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic returns to Barron Stadium Aug. 18. The games will include (per the AJC):
2:30 p.m. – Mount Pisgah Christian vs. Fellowship Christian