victariadraft

Model's own Victaria Saxton drafted by the Indiana Fever.

 Indiana Fever Facebook

Local

Model's Victaria Saxton drafted by Indiana Fever. Media release: Victaria Saxton’s steady leadership showed up in team success while she did whatever the team needed on the court and off.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In