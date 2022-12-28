Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Dec 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High schoolModel High's Big Blue Classic schedule for Wednesday:3 p.m., Heritage vs. Model.4:30 p.m., Central vs. New Faith.6 p.m., Rome vs. Coahulla Creek. Football Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. Arizona, 1 p.m., FoxNext: Home vs. Bucs.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Complete bowl listing: The Sporting News SEC games, today through Jan. 2KU@ARK, 12/28 - 5:30 PM ETTTU@MISS, 12/28 - 9:00 PM ET(21)ND@(19)SC, 12/30 - 3:30 PM ET(6)TENN@(7)CLEM, 12/30 - 8:00 PM ETIOWA@UK, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(5)ALA@(9)KSU, 12/31 - 12:00 PM ET(4)OSU@(1)UGA, 12/31 - 8:00 PM ET(22)MSST@ILL, 1/2 - 12:00 PM ET(17)LSU@PUR, 1/2 - 1:00 PM ETBasketball Berry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons at Baltimore Saturday at 1 p.m. Updated SEC bowl games and result.. NFL, NBA on Christmas Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Christmas basketball tournament: Rome wins third consecutive girls' title; Darlington repeats as boys champion. Falcons at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Saturday Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school Christmas tournament championship games -- girls, Model vs. Rome; boys, Darlington vs. Model. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. More bowl updates. Steelers over Falcons, 19-16. Today's Weather Right Now 23° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:45:29 AM Sunset: 05:38:46 PM Today Sunny. High 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership WellStar, Augusta University unveil planned partnership General Assembly to renew debate over mining near Okefenokee Swamp State & Region Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work