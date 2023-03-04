modelfinalfoursendoff

The Model schools, including Model Elementary, joined the salute to the boys high school basketball team as the countdown toward today's final four game continued. 

 From Model Elementary

Basketball

  • Saturday: Model boys vs. Providence Christian in final four. The Blue Devils will play in the Class AA Final Four  at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville at 4 p.m.
  • Calhoun Lady fall to Warner Robins in final four,  62-53.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In