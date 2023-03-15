ksuxavier

Some local ties to the NCAA tournaments include Friday's game between Kennesaw State and Xavier. Model High's Victaria Saxton and the Gamecocks play Friday in the women's tournament vs. Norfolk State.

 

Baseball 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In