The #Braves optioned RHP Ian Anderson and RHP Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also reassigned LHP Brian Moran, C Drake Baldwin, INF Joe Dunand, INF Adeiny Hechavarría, OF Justin Dean, OF Cody Milligan, OF Magneuris Sierra and OF Forrest Wall to minor league camp. The Braves now have 42 total players in camp.
The Falcons have agreed to terms to bring quarterback Taylor Heinicke to Atlanta. Some reports stated that Heinicke can earn up to $20 million.
The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Bradley Pinion to a three-year deal. Pinion handled punt and kickoff responsibilities for the Falcons last season after the organization signed him to a one-year deal in late June 2022.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is worth $8.65 million over three years.
Pinion also acted as Younghoe Koo's holder for extra points and field goals. This marks the second move the Falcons have made this offseason to keep their primary group of specialists intact.
After signing Koo to a five-year deal last offseason, the Falcons saw turnover around him with the organization bringing in Pinion and long-snapper Liam McCullough. The trio worked well together in 2022, so much so that they'll stay together for a little while longer. Two weeks ago, McCullough re-signed with the Falcons as an exclusive rights free agent. With Pinion's signing becoming official, the Falcons 2022 specialist trio returns to Atlanta in 2023.