Baseball
Atlanta Braves
- Atlanta's home opener is Thursday vs. the Padres, 7:20 p.m.
- Click for game updates
- Atlanta April schedule
- Roster moves: RHP Kyle Wright is set to begin a major league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, OF Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers today by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rome Braves
The Rome Braves have announced thr Opening Day roster. As ranked by MLB.com, the Rome club features five of Atlanta’s top 30 prospects including pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (No. 4), infielder Ignacio Alvarez (No. 14), outfielder Brandol Mezquita (No. 17), infielder Geraldo Quintero (No.19), and catcher Brake Baldwin (No.23).
In 2022, the Rome Braves were second half Division Champions of the South Atlantic League. A few of the cornerstones of that second half team will begin the 2023 campaign in Rome. Ronaldo Alesandro, Ian Mejia, Rolddy Munoz, JJ Niekro, Adam Zebrowski, Bryson Horne, Keshawn Ogans, Geraldo Quintero, Brandol Mezquita, Kadon Morton, and Brandon Parker all return.
The full roster break down includes:
- Catchers (2): Drake Baldwin, Adam Zebrowski
- Infielders (6): Cory Acton, Ignacio Alvarez, Bryson Horne, Keshawn Ogans, Geraldo Quintero, Eliezel Stevens
- Outfielders (5): Kevin Kilpatrick, Brandol Mezquita, Kadon Morton, Stephen Paolini, Brandon Parker
- Pitchers (17): Ronaldo Alesandro, Brent Burgess, Joe Harvey, Jonathan Huges, Ryder Jones, Daniel Martinez, Ian Mejia, Rolddy Munoz, JJ Niekro, Tyler Owens, Miguel Pena, Hunter Riggins, Estarlin Rodriguez, AJ Smith-Shawver, Samuel Strickland, Luis Vargas, Peyton Williams.
Pitcher Daysbel Hernandez will begin the year in Rome on a rehab assignment, and catcher Arden Pabst will begin the season on Rome's development list.
- Thursday: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive. Schedule
- Before you go: The stadium has a clear bag policy, digital tickets and card only beginning this year. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
- Seated tickets: There's a difference with weekday and weekend games. Assigned tickets are $10 to $17 per person Tuesday-Thursday; $13 and $21 for Friday-Sunday (purchased online).
- Dining: The team announces "new food and beverage elements at AdventHealth Stadium include: The Coors Light Chill Zone, Sweet N’ Boozy Ice Cream, Marco’s Pizza, two Grab-N-Go Kisoks, and cashless payments. Chick-Fil-A will also be returning to the ballpark. “Fans can look forward to delicious food, exciting new concepts, shorter lines, faster payment, and better-trained staff so that they can get down to the business of why they came – to watch great Rome Braves baseball with their friends and family,” Tami Prescott, OVG Hospitality’s General Manager, AdventHealth Stadium.
Football
Spring football schedule:
Saturday: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
- Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
- Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
- Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
- Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
- Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
- South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22: Alabama, 3 p.m.
Fall: Shorter vs. Samford at Birmingham, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Golf
How to follow The Masters. The Masters