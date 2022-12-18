69th Annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament continues Monday at Armuchee High, Tuesday at Berry's Cage Center. Scores, summaries and photos courtesy of the Rome News-Tribune.
Girls: The Rome-Darlington semifinal will be Monday at Armuchee at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s girls championship game will tip off at 7 p.m. at The Cage Center at Berry.
Boys: Model advances to play in the tournament championship game on Tuesday at Berry College's Cage Center at 8:30 p.m. The Blue Devils will face either Rome or Darlington, who play in the other semifinal on Monday at Armuchee at 8:30 p.m.
Swanson sweepstakes: Cubs win, Cubs win, Cubs win. Media release: This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste -- not with the quality of star shortstops available on the free-agent market. After a round of monetary musical chairs, the North Siders reeled in one of the game's elite infielders in Dansby Swanson.
On Saturday, multiple sources told MLB.com that the Cubs had reached an agreement with Swanson on a seven-year, $177 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause. The deal, which is pending physical, has not been officially confirmed by the Cubs.
Once the ink dries, Swanson's deal will mark the second-largest in terms of total value in Cubs history, trailing only the $184 million Jason Heyward made over an eight-year contract. Swanson, Heyward and Alfonso Soriano (eight-year, $136 million) have the only deals in team history lasting seven or more years.
Swanson represented the last of the four big-ticket shortstops who hit free agency this offseason, along with Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. At various points this offseason, the Cubs were linked to all four players, but the marketplace erupted in extremely long, rich deals that forced Chicago to pivot to what became the most realistic option.