Baseball
Atlanta Braves home vs. Astros through Sunday.
Rome Braves lose third straight,10-4, to Renegades; home vs. Hudson Valley through Sunday.
- Schedule
- AdventHealth Redmond offers free kids' admission, food at Sunday Rome Braves games. The official word: "As part of our partnership with the Rome Braves, we are thrilled to announce that kids, 12 and under, will receive a free general admission ticket and food voucher for every Sunday home game. The ticket and voucher must be picked up at the box office and can be redeemed at Sliders or Grand Slam. This voucher will consist of a hot dog, small soda and small popcorn. Ticket information: https://www.milb.com/rome/tickets
Football
Spring football schedule: Saturday: Alabama, 3 p.m.
NFL Draft: April 27-29. Watch on NFL Network, ESPN.
- Falcons' draft analysis (media release). Other potential early picks include:
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia: Ringo is quite a bit bulkier than other top cornerbacks in this draft class, officially weighing in at 207 pounds. It wouldn't be all that surprising if the team that does end up taking Ringo gives him a more hybrid look inside and outside. He could maybe even develop into an asset at safety. For this reason he may be sitting around for an early Day 2 pick simply because teams may need a Witherspoon, Gonzalez or Porter body-type more than they need the the bulk. The Falcons, though? They may like the bulk. They may like a secondary player who can absorb a knock or two. Arthur Smith talks a lot about versatility, Ringo is someone who could be a fun toy to play around with in Jerry Gray's secondary.
- D.J. Turner, Michigan: Turner is someone a lot of Georgia natives may know well, having grown up in Suwanee, Ga. He went to North Gwinnett high school before taking his talents to IMG Academy in Florida. Despite this, he's a local guy with local ties. The Falcons have been notorious in recent years for seeking local talent out. Not to say they'd do this simply for the sake of doing it. They'd have to see something in Turner. The good news is there is something to see. Most notably, he's quick and twitchy. Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash and 20-yard split at the combine this year. This speed allows him to get the position he needs as he's had 20 passes defended in the last two years as a starter. There's room for improvement here, but with so many veterans around him, though, Turner could be a very nice Day 2 pick up with time ahead of him to develop.
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami: Stevenson has always had a conviction to play corner. He was a nickel for Kirby Smart at Georgia for a couple of years but transferred to Miami (where he's from) to play closer to home as well as play outside for Kevin Steele. Stevenson doesn't shy away from contact, and while that's something that may catch the eye of officials, it's something that can be corrected. The Falcons have a pick at No. 75 that could be a perfect spot for Stevenson.
- Other options: Clark Phillips III (Utah), Darius Rush and Cam Smith (both South Carolina)