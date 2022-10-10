Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school rankings. Falcons fall to Bucs. Braves host Phillies at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Oct 10, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Falcons running back Avery Williamson. Atlanta Falcons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLAtlanta Braves to play Phillies at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday's game is at 4:35 p.m., also in Atlanta. Best of five series. Schedules: Post season Football High schoolsLatest rankings from the AJC show:6A: Rome, no. 6.5A: Cartersville, no. 7, down two.5A: Calhoun, no. 10, down six.4A: Cedartown, no. 1.A, division 1: Darlington, no. 7, up one.Atlanta Falcons fall 21-15 to Bucs; now 2-3 on the season. Next: Home Oct. 16 vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: At Centre, 1 p.m. Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Home vs. University of West Florida, noon Saturday.State colleges:Georgia back in first place in AP Top 25; Alabama falls no. 3. AP Top 25Georgia: Home vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15, SEC Network. ScheduleGeorgia Tech: Home Oct. 20 vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football Week 8 Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: High school football scores. Berry at home this evening, Shorter on the road. Falcons vs. Bucs on Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Berry gets Mountain Day win over Rhodes, 34-0. Shorter falls on the road. Georgia, Tech both win. Falcons at Bucs today. Braves to face Phillies in division showdown starting Tuesday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Wild card series to decide Braves' next opponent starts this afternoon. High school football returns tonight. Berry home, Shorter away this Saturday. Falcons at Tampa Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves end regular season with 101 wins; division series next. Berry home Saturday for Mountain Day game; Shorter on the road. Today's Weather Right Now 42° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:42:18 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Today Sunny. High near 75F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Secretary of State candidates clash over voting rights￼ Abrams, Kemp campaigns raise combined $55 million in third quarter State tax revenues strong in September State & Region Georgia high-school graduation rate up in 2022 – again State Supreme Court hears arguments on Spaceport Camden referendum Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter