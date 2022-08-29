BASEBALL

The Rome Braves drop finale in Bowling Green, 7-4. Media release: Heriberto Hernandez hit two home runs, tying the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-22, 72-46) single-season franchise record en route to a 7-4 victory over the Rome Braves (33-19, 69-49) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday. The Hot Rods have a league-wide day off on Monday before the final road series of the season in Asheville.

