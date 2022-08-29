Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school rankings; 7 teams in the hunt. Rome Braves drop series finale to Hot Rods. Atlanta Braves open homestand Tuesday vs. Rockies. Colleges: Berry, Shorter open football on the road Saturday.
The Rome Braves drop finale in Bowling Green, 7-4. Media release: Heriberto Hernandez hit two home runs, tying the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-22, 72-46) single-season franchise record en route to a 7-4 victory over the Rome Braves (33-19, 69-49) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Sunday. The Hot Rods have a league-wide day off on Monday before the final road series of the season in Asheville.
A sacrifice fly brought in the first run for Rome, giving them a 1-0 lead in the first. Bowling Green came right back in the home half, with a one out walk to Johan Lopez from Jose Montilla. Hernandez hit a hard ground ball through the legs of Braves third-baseman Beau Philip that rolled into left. Hernandez made it to second and Lopez scored from first to tie the game at one. Dillon Paulson smacked a double off the centerfield wall that scored Hernandez and gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.
Hernandez extended the lead to 4-1 with a two-run blast in the third, his 22nd of the year. The homer tied him for the second-most long balls in a single season for a Hot Rods hitter. In the fourth, Mason Auer cleared the bases on a two-RBI triple that extended BG’s lead to 6-1.
Hernandez hit his second homer of the game against Braves reliever Jake McSteen to lead off the fifth and bring the lead to 7-1. That home run tied Hernandez with 2021 Hot Rods outfielder Jordan Qsar for the franchise record with 23 home runs in a single season. Rome mustered three more runs, but the Hot Rods held on for a 7-4 win in the series finale.
Nathan Wiles went 4.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits and two walks in a no-decision. Conor Dryer (5-1) earned the win in 2.0 innings with two hits, one run allowed, and four strikeouts. Antonio Menendez threw 2.0 innings with one run on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. Nomar Rojas allowed one run on three hits with one strikeout in the final inning.
Next: Off Monday. Final regular season home stand, Tuesday through Sunday vs. Greenville.