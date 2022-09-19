Atlanta Braves sweep Phillies with 5-2 win Sunday. Media release: Even though Spencer Strider had just playfully jabbed him for not making what would have been a miraculous catch, Michael Harris II was willing to give his fellow Braves rookie one of the best compliments a pitcher could currently receive.
“I think he’s right under [Jacob] deGrom honestly,” Harris said. “I think he has the same kind of effect toward hitters that deGrom has.”
Harris was just one of the many Braves praising Strider after he helped them claim a 5-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. The young hurler notched his sixth double-digit strikeout performance and became the franchise’s first rookie in the Modern Era (since 1900) to record a 200-strikeout season.
“The fastball he has is electric,” Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman said. “Obviously, I’ve never faced him, but I asked [Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins] today and he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a really good 98-100 [mph].”
Strider reached 200 strikeouts at exactly 130 innings, quicker than any other pitcher in AL/NL history. Randy Johnson had previously set the record when he needed 130 2/3 innings to notch 200 strikeouts in 2001. Gerrit Cole had ranked second, needing 133 1/3 innings to reach the mark in 2019.
“I've been so impressed with the guy and the work ethic and the consistency and the person and how he goes about his thing, and how he’s handled himself on the mound and how he can slow the game down,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s just the whole package. It’s very, very impressive.”
