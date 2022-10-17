Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school football rankings. Falcons double up the 49ers; now-3-3 on the season. Shorter, Georgia Tech both play Thursday night. Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High schoolsLatest rankings from the AJC show: 6A: Rome, no. 6.5A: Cartersville, no. 4, up three.5A: Calhoun, no. 10.4A: Cedartown, no. 1.A, division 1: Darlington, no. 6, up one.Atlanta Falcons dominate 49ers, 28-14; move to 3-3 on the season. Says quarterback Marcus Mariota: ""I truly believe when we are able to run the ball the way that we do we're tough to defend." Next: Oct. 23 at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox. Local collegesBerry Vikings football: Next: Saturday at Trinity, 2 p.m.Shorter Hawks football: Next: Home Thursday vs. Delta State, 7 p.m.State colleges:AP Top 25: Georgia no. 1, Tennessee no. 3, Alabama no. 6 in latest poll.Georgia. Next: Oct. 29 vs. Florida in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS.Georgia Tech: Home Thursday vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday football scores. Atlanta Braves hit hard by Phillies; must-win rematch today at 2:07 p.m. Berry on the road today; Shorter at home. Falcons host 49ers. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Tonight's high school football schedule. Baseball playoffs: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:30 this afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves' season ends with loss to Phillies. Berry wins 31-30 overtime thriller. West Florida dominates Shorter. Falcons vs. Bucs this afternoon. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves shut out Phillies in 3-0 win; tie series one game each. Next: 4:30 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia. High school football picks. Saturday: Shorter at home, Berry on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Braves vs. Phillies at 1:07 this afternoon. Game two is Wednesday. Strider signs six-year deal. Today's Weather Right Now 61° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 92% Cloud Coverage: 39% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:47:46 AM Sunset: 07:03:46 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election Bid to overturn 2020 election looms over race for lieutenant governor Fuel loading begins at Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion State & Region Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities head to retire Port of Savannah sees quarter of growth ahead of anticipated slowdown Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner