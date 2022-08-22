Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school football rankings after week 1. Falcons play Jets tonight at 8 on ESPN. Washout for Rome Braves. Houston tops Atlanta Braves to end series. Aug 22, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mills Fitzner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLThe Rome Braves cancel Sunday double-header because of soggy outfield. Next: At Bowling Green Tuesday through Sunday.Atlanta Braves drop finale to Astros, 6-5. Atlanta does win the series, however. Next: At Pittsburgh Monday-Wednesday; off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday through Sunday. ScheduleRoster: FootballHigh school High school rankings from the AJC show:6A: Rome, no. 3.5A: Cartersville, no. 1; Calhoun, no. 7.4A: Cedartown, no. 3.2A: Rockmart, no. 6.A, division 1: Darlington, no. 10. Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule:Tonight: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.Local collegesBerry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m. Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m. State colleges:Georgia: Sept. 3, Oregon at Georgia (Atlanta), 3:30 p.m., ABC. ScheduleGeorgia Tech: Sept. 5, Clemson at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN. Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Double header today for Rome Braves after rainout. Atlanta Braves get the W. High school football scores. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves win in Soroka's rehab return. Atlanta Braves blank Mets, 5-0. Posting this morning: John McClellan's first picks of the season. Berry athletics director Angel Mason named Nike Executive of the Year. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome, Cartersville, Cedartown open high school season in three spot. Alabama no. 1, Georgia no. 3 in first AP college football poll of the season. Soroka joins Rome Braves on rehab visit as team opens six-game homestand vs. Greensboro tonight. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Grasshoppers jump on Rome Braves, 4-3. Atlanta tops Astros 6-5 in 11th inning. Darlington wins football open on the road. Tillman race results link. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves clip Greensboro, 4-3. Atlanta Braves fall to Mets, 9-7. Parking updates for Friday's three Corky Kell football games at Barron Stadium. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 98% Cloud Coverage: 92% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:07:04 AM Sunset: 08:19:15 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Overcast. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Supreme Court puts Public Service Commission elections on hold Federal court rules Georgia Medicaid program can proceed Challenges loom in push for EV charging stations in Georgia State & Region Georgia unemployment rate, job numbers set new records State school superintendent candidates lay out education visions State school superintendent candidates lay out education visions