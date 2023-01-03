Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school basketball rankings. Georgia vs. TCU Monday at 7:30 p.m. Jan 3, 2023 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The season finale with the Bucs is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at home or on Fox. Atlanta Falcons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Georgia faces TCU in national championship game Monday night. Next: Game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.Atlanta Falcons home vs. Bucs to close out the season; 1 p.m. Sunday on Fox.Basketball Girls, boys high school rankings from Sandy's Spiel: Next update Jan. 9.Girls: 5A, Calhoun, no. 10.Boys, 2A, Model, no. 10.Boys, 1A, Darlington, no. 5.Local collegesBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Model's Big Blue Classic opens; today's schedule. SEC bowl games continue. Falcons at home vs. Cardilnals Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cedartown plays for state 4A title today at 3:30 p.m. on GPB. Heisman to be awarded Saturday night with UGA's Bennett in the hunt. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Falcons get a closer win over Cardinals; to close season vs. Bucs next. Today's SEC bowl games. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Results from the Big Blue Classic. Georgia vs. Ohio State in college playoffs Saturday night. Falcons at home Sunday. Today's Weather Right Now 64° Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 98% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:46:52 AM Sunset: 05:43:06 PM Today Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022 Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore Audit finds Georgia R&D tax credit a poor return on investment State & Region Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend Chattahoochee River Act signed into law Georgia establishes its own health-insurance portal, Georgia Access