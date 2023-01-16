Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.
Mourning continues in Athens following accident that claimed lineman, football staff. Field Level Media - Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a single-car wreck in Athens early Sunday morning, the school's athletic department announced.
Two other members of the football program also were injured and are listed in stable condition.
Willock, 20, played in 12 games during the 2021 national championship season. The New Jersey native played in all 15 games (two starts) on the offensive line during the 2022 title-winning campaign.
Recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy also was killed. She was 24.
"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."
