Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest College Football Playoff rankings due this evening. Georgia-Tech game set for noon Saturday, Nov. 26. Nov 15, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A gorgeous shot of Valhalla/Williams Field at Berry College at sunset as the 2022 season concludes. The Vikings posted a 7-3 record for the year including 6-2 in the SAA. From Berry College Athletics Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Second Round State Playoffs next Friday (from John McClellan).6A: Rome will host AlpharettaA Division I: Darlington will host Mt. Pisgah Christian5A: Cartersville at Cambridge. Cass at Mays. Calhoun hosts Kell.4A: Cedartown will host Stephenson.3A: Adairsville hosts Oconee County.2A: Rockmart will host North Cobb ChristianGAPPS Unity Christian will host Vidalia Heritage Academy Atlanta Falcons Next: Home 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago, Fox 5.State colleges:Tonight at 7: Latest College Football Playoff rankings.Georgia: At Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS.Nov. 26: Tech at Georgia, noon, ESPN.Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.Georgia Tech: At North Carolina, 5:30 p.m Saturday, ESPN2Baseball Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Picks for high school football playoffs first round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Big football playoff wins for Cartersville, Cass, Adairsville, Calhoun. Berry closes season with dominant win; Shorter falls on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Scores from Friday's high school playoffs; today's schedule. Berry at home today; Shorter on the road. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia atop latest College Football Playoff rankings; Vols no. 5; Alabama no. 9. Later this morning: John McClellan's picks for the high school football playoffs. Falcons play Thursday night. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Nine area high school teams advance to next round of football playoffs. Georgia remains atop AP Top 25 . Today's Weather Right Now 47° Cloudy Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 99% Wind: 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:13:24 AM Sunset: 05:36:09 PM Today Rain. High near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tonight Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly to mostly cloudy. High 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system ￼ Port of Savannah logs second busiest month ever Stone Mountain board selects Warner Museums to design new exhibits State & Region State House Republicans nominate Jon Burns speaker Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red