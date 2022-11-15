berryvikingssunset2022

A gorgeous shot of Valhalla/Williams Field at Berry College at sunset as the 2022 season concludes. The Vikings posted a 7-3 record for the year including 6-2 in the SAA.

 From Berry College Athletics Facebook page

 

Football  

