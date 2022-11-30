Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: John McClellan's picks for the high school football semi-finals. Georgia still no. 1 in playoff rankings. Tech names Brent Key new coach.. SEC Championship this Saturday: UGA vs. LSU.
John McClellan's picks for the semi-finals: Close wins for all three area high schools. Posts later this morning.
High school football playoffs schedule:
6A: Rome vs. Langston Hughes. The game will be at 8 p.m. Friday and played at Lakewood Stadium as the second game of a doubleheader after the 7A game between Mill Creek and Milton. Both games are on GPB.
Georgia meets LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, 4 p.m. Saturday, CBS.
College Football Playoffs: Georgia holds no. 1 spot, followed by Michigan, TCU and USC. Alabama is no. 6 and needs some key upsets this weekend to move up to the final four.
Georgia Tech names Brent Key as next coach. Media release: Brent Key, a Georgia Tech alumnus and football letterwinner, has been officially named the 21st head coach in Tech football history, Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and director of athletics J Batt announced on Tuesday.
Key takes the reins of the program after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record over the final eight games of the 2022 season as interim head coach. The four wins included two road victories over nationally ranked opponents – a 26-21 win at No. 24 Pitt in his first game at the helm on Oct. 1 and a 21-17 triumph at No. 11 North Carolina on Nov. 19. The Jackets overcame a plethora of injuries – including to its top two quarterbacks – to finish 5-7 overall and 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after a 1-3 (0-1 ACC) start. The overall and conference win totals were Tech’s highest since 2018, as was its fourth-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division standings (the Jackets defeated all three teams that finished ahead of them in the division standings – North Carolina, Pitt and Duke).
SAA honors for Berry's Chase Ellis: For the first time this season, Berry has earned a Southern Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week award as Chase Ellis received the honor from the league. A junior from Douglasville, Ellis had a double-double in Berry's 93-84 win over Pfeiffer last Saturday. In that game, Ellis scored a career-best 25 points and added 11 rebounds. In the game, Ellis went 9-of-15 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers, while also going five-of-six from the foul line. Ellis currently leads the Vikings in scoring, averaging 16 points per game.