Thursday: Opening day for the 2023 season at Advent Health Stadium, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive. Schedule
Before you go: The stadium has a clear bag policy, digital tickets and card only beginning this year. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
Seated tickets: There's a difference with weekday and weekend games. Assigned tickets are $10 to $17 per person Tuesday-Thursday; $13 and $21 for Friday-Sunday (purchased online).
Dining: The team announces "new food and beverage elements at AdventHealth Stadium include: The Coors Light Chill Zone, Sweet N’ Boozy Ice Cream, Marco’s Pizza, two Grab-N-Go Kisoks, and cashless payments. Chick-Fil-A will also be returning to the ballpark. “Fans can look forward to delicious food, exciting new concepts, shorter lines, faster payment, and better-trained staff so that they can get down to the business of why they came – to watch great Rome Braves baseball with their friends and family,” Tami Prescott, OVG Hospitality’s General Manager, AdventHealth Stadium.
Football
Spring football schedule:
Saturday: Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
April 13: Florida, 7:30 p.m.
April 15:
Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN 2
Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
South Carolina, 7 p.m.
April 22: Alabama, 3 p.m.
Fall: Shorter vs. Samford at Birmingham, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.