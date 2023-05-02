Berry's women's lacrosse team earned three major end-of-season awards from the Southern Athletic Association as Sophie Morris was named SAA Defensive Player of the Year, Dani Taraska was named SAA Newcomer of the Year, and Brittni Hall was named SAA Coach of the Year.
St. Mary's Sarah Beth Bushnell was state runner-up girls singles.
Berry's women's lacrosse team earned three major end-of-season awards from the Southern Athletic Association as Sophie Morris was named SAA Defensive Player of the Year, Dani Taraska was named SAA Newcomer of the Year, and Brittni Hall was named SAA Coach of the Year.
The St. Mary's Catholic School tennis team took second place honors Monday at the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools middle school state championship tournament here at the Rome Tennis Center. Sarah Beth Bushnell was state runner-up girls singles.
Huge season, big honors for Berry women's lacrosse: On the heels of arguably the most successful season in program history, Berry's women's lacrosse team earned three major end-of-season awards from the Southern Athletic Association as Sophie Morris was named SAA Defensive Player of the Year, Dani Taraska was named SAA Newcomer of the Year, and Brittni Hall was named SAA Coach of the Year. The awards, in addition to the All-SAA teams, were announced by the league office in Atlanta Monday morning.
In addition to the three awards, Morris, Taraska, and Haley Larsen were each named First Team All-SAA, while Abby Sprayberry, Mary Axelson, and Kristina Jones earned Second Team All-SAA recognition. AnnaKate Estock and Katie Claire Smith rounded out the honorees from Berry as Honorable Mention All-SAA recipients.
Baseball
Atlanta Braves in doubleheader with Mets; Braves at Marlins today through Thursday. Atlanta wins game one, 9-8; fall 5-3 in game two.
Rome Braves starter and No.4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30. En route to recording his first High-A win on Friday, Smith-Shawver tossed five innings, allowing just one hit and punching out six against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The bullpen preserved the shutout as Rome topped the Hoppers 6-0. Smith-Shawver, a seventh-round pick out of Colleyville Heritage Highschool in 2021, currently owns a 14-inning scoreless streak since making his High-A and season debut with Rome on April 16th. Through three starts, the right hander currently sports a 0.71 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB to accompany his pristine ERA.
Football
