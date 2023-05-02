smsxc1.jpg

Local

The St. Mary's Catholic School tennis team took second place honors Monday at the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools middle school state championship tournament here at the Rome Tennis Center. Sarah Beth Bushnell was state runner-up girls singles.

