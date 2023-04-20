NFL Draft: April 27-29. Watch on NFL Network, ESPN.
Falcons' draft analysis (media release). Some other early options: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State. As a sophomore, Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,595 receiving yards on 95 receptions and nine touchdowns. Though he dealt with hamstring issues during his junior season, Smith-Njigba has the upside to transition well into the league. The 6-foot, 198-pound wideout has the versatility to create separation and make plays against his defenders. If the Falcons ultimately decide to draft another pass catcher in the first round, Smith-Njigba would be a solid option. It might be possible to get him in a trade down, picking up picks and the receiver they might want.
Quentin Johnston, TCU: At 6-foot-4 and 208-pounds, Johnston seems to be the most NFL ready wide receiver in his draft class. Throughout the course of his college career, the TCU product averaged 18.8 yards per reception. In 2022, he played a key role in helping TCU reach the College Football Playoff national championship. He's a physical route runner who can move fast for his size. Johnston is also an efficient run blocker, which will work well in Arthur Smith's offense.
Other options: Jordan Addison, USC; Zay Flowers, Boston College
