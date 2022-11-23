College Football Playoffs. Georgia maintains lock on no. 1; TCU moves into fourth.
Georgia (11-0) | Prev: 1 — Georgia's SEC dominance continued with a win over Kentucky.
Ohio State (11-0) | Prev: 2 — It looked shaky, but Ohio State pulled out the victory.
Michigan (11-0) | Prev: 3 — After a shaky win of its own, Michigan will battle Ohio State for a Big Ten Championship berth, bragging rights and more.
TCU (11-0) | Prev: 4 — TCU stays put as the fourth-best undefeated team.
Southern California (10-1) | Prev: 7 — After a ranked win over UCLA, the Trojans leapfrog LSU.
LSU (9-2) | Prev: 6 — LSU defeated UAB, but its biggest win came when Tennessee lost, giving the Tigers more hope for the playoff.
Alabama (9-2) | Prev: 8 — Alabama beat an FCS school to move to 9-2.
Clemson (10-1) | Prev: 8 — Clemson was behind Alabama last week and will stay behind them this week after both teams won, regardless of the level of opponent.
Oregon (9-2) | Prev: 12 — A top-10 win returns Oregon to the top 10.
Tennessee (9-2) | Prev: 5 — Not only did Tennessee lose to an unranked South Carolina team, but it also lost quarterback Hendon Hooker for the year. That double-whammy knocks the Vols out of playoff contention and down five spots in the rankings.
Georgia: Saturday hosting Tech, noon, ESPN. Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
In addition, Bryce Herring was named SAA Newcomer of the Year and Tonny Garcia was voted by the SAA's coaches as the best Offensive Lineman in the 2022 season.
In all, 20 different players received 21 different honrs from the SAA, as Syverson was named Honorable Mention Punter in addition to being the First Team kicker.
"We are really honored to see so many All-SAA award winners from Berry," said BC head coach Tony Kunczewski. "We are happy to know a lot are coming back next year. To see another Newcomer of the Year Award winner come from our team bodes well for the future. Our conference keeps getting better and better each year so it becomes even more of an honor for our guys." Expanded report.
Thanksgiving games:
NFL: Bills at Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS
NFL: Giants at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., Fox
NFL: Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
College: Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN