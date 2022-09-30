Atlanta Braves open critical series with the Mets at home. Media release:
What’s at stake?If the Mets win all three games, they will clinch the NL East title. If they win two of three, they will have an effective magic number of 1, making them prohibitive favorites to win the division. Even if the Mets win only one of three, they’ll remain in control of their own destiny.
For the Braves, a three-game sweep would swing the division back in their favor, giving them a two-game lead with three to play. Atlanta needs to win at least two of the three games to have a realistic shot at a fifth consecutive NL East title.
The division winner is guaranteed to earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye into the NL Division Series, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed and host a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Padres, Phillies or Brewers.
Football
High school
Thursday night scores.
Darlington 38-7 over Coosa.
Model falls to Rockmart 48-14.
Armuchee 54-21 over Chattooga.
Rome 70-0 over Woodstock
Unity Christian 38-36 over Holy Ground Baptist.
Calhoun over Cartersville 50-48 in triple overtime.
Cass falls 42-14 to Woodland.
Adairsville at LaFayette.
Off this week: Pepperell.
