BASEBALL
The Rome Braves fall 4-3 to Greensboro; double header today Media release: Rome falls in game one while the second part of the double dip was moved to Sunday because of rain/field conditions. First pitch today: noon.
Atlanta Braves edge Astros 6-5 in extras. Media release: How have the defending World Series champions responded to winning five of the first six games of a seven-ga- me homestand that brought the Mets and Astros to town?
“It’s been a good homestand,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “We’ve been playing good baseball and most importantly, we’ve been making fun of each other and cracking jokes with each other.”
There was certainly reason for the Braves to feel jovial as they erased a pair of extra-inning deficits on their way to claiming a 5-4 win in 11 frames over the Astros on Saturday night at Truist Park. Michael Harris II helped erase a two-run deficit in the 10th with an RBI double, and d’Arnaud capped the decisive comeback with a pinch-hit single that bounced in front of home plate and found its way to right field.
Monday: At the Jets, 8 p.m., ESPN.
Aug. 27: Home vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Local colleges
Berry Vikings football, at Maryville, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
Shorter Hawks football, at Brevard, N.C., Sept. 3, 1 p.m.
State colleges:
The 37th Annual Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk.
"Thanks to you, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center can continue the work started 31 years ago, the work of helping families in Floyd County to become strong and create an environment in which their children can thrive. Results are posted at https://d368g9lw5ileu7.cloudfront.net/.../results...
