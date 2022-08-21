Bryson Horne catching a foul
Mills Fitzner

BASEBALL

The Rome Braves fall 4-3 to Greensboro; double header today Media release: Rome falls in game one while the second part of the double dip was moved to Sunday because of rain/field conditions. First pitch today: noon.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In