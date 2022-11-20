berryhoops2022

Berry's new head basketball coach Mick Hedgepeth watches his team in what was a quiet first half. But not for long. A 64-point second half helped Berry motor past Warren Wilson, 105-63, Saturday afternoon at The Cage Center. Four Vikings scored in double-figures, led by Robbie Rusciano's 18 in just 14 minutes of action. Braxton Benham added 16 in 15 minutes, with Riley Costas chipping in 13 and Blake Campbell netting 10. In all, 11 different Vikings found the scoresheet in the win. Schedules below. 

 

 John Druckenmiller

Football  

High school football playoffs. What's next:
  • 6A: Rome will host Marist.
  • APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.
  • Cartersville hosts Coffee
  • Calhoun will play at Ware County
  • Cedartown will play at Bainbridge.
  • Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.
