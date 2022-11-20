Football
- 6A: Rome will host Marist.
- APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.
- Cartersville hosts Coffee
- Calhoun will play at Ware County
- Cedartown will play at Bainbridge.
- Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.
- Next: Home 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago, Fox 5.
- Nov. 27: At Washington, 1 p.m., Fox 5.
State colleges:
- Georgia: Sluggish 16-6 win over Kentucky. Media release: Georgia moves its record to 11-0 (8-0 SEC) with a 16-6 road victory over UK to post a perfect league mark for the second year in a row under Kirby Smart. They have gone 6-0 versus the East for the fourth time since 2017.
- Georgia is just the third SEC team since 1992 to post back-to-back 8-0 league marks, joining Alabama (2008-09) and Florida (1995-96).
- Georgia has tallied at least 11 wins for the fifth time in the Smart era and 14th time overall in school history.
- The 2022 senior class has matched the school record for wins now with a 45-5 mark. The 2021 class posted a 45-8 mark.
- Georgia's average margin of victory in its SEC games was 25.5. For the 2021 club, it was 31.9 points.
- The Bulldogs now have won 26 straight regular season games including their last 19 SEC games in that span.
- Georgia has won 13 straight over UK and now leads the series 62-12-2. Smart is 7-0 against UK and 77-15 overall.
- Georgia is 11-0 for the second straight year, Before the 2021 season, the last time Georgia was 11-0 was 1982.
- With today's win, Georgia improves to 7-2 all-time as the No. 1 ranked CFP team including 2-0 in 2022.
- Next: Nov. 26, Tech at Georgia, noon, ESPN.
- Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech: Big upset over North Carolina. Media release: Georgia Tech football played lockdown defense and scored 21 unanswered points over the final 30:48 of the game to upset No. 13/11 North Carolina on the road, 21-17, at Kenan Stadium on Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (5-6, 4-4 ACC) extinguished the red-hot Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1 ACC) and Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Drake Maye, holding them to 17 points, 365 yards of total offense, 202 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns and a 53% completion percentage, all season-lows for UNC. Georgia Tech’s win snapped North Carolina’s six-game winning streak and likely ended the Heels’ College Football Playoff hopes.
Pressure in the backfield ignited the defensive effort for Tech, as it recorded a season-high six sacks and a season-high-tying 12 tackles for loss on the night. Defensive linemen Keion White and D’Quan Douse led the attack with four and two tackles for loss apiece, while Key sacked Maye three times.
White’s career day also included seven tackles, while linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas also topped the Yellow Jackets with nine and seven stops, respectively.
Offensively, Georgia Tech got things going at the end of the first half when it scored the first of its 21-straight points on a 2-yard rush by Dontae Smith. Smith’s team-best fifth touchdown run of the season capped a nine-play, 84-yard drive and sent the Yellow Jackets into halftime trailing just 17-7.
Tech cut the deficit to 17-14 midway through the third period when quarterback Taisun Phommachanh plunged into the end zone from 4 yards out to finish off a nine-play, 68-yard scoring drive.
Later in the third quarter, it looked as though UNC would extend its lead when it drove deep into Tech territory. However, defensive back LaMiles Brooks thwarted the Tar Heels’ scoring opportunity when he intercepted Maye at the GT 19 yard line. Not only did Brooks’ team-leading third interception of the season keep North Carolina from extending its lead, but it kick-started a nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive for the Yellow Jackets. The would-be game-winning drive included a 40-yard run by wide receiver Malachi Carter on only the second carry of his five-year collegiate career and a 6-yard touchdown run by Hassan Hall that gave the Jackets a 21-17 lead with 11:08 to go.
From there, Georgia Tech’s defense made the lead stand up over UNC’s next two possessions and the offense picked up three first downs to milk the final 4:10 off the clock and nail down the Jackets’ second-straight win over a nationally ranked opponent (Tech beat No. 24 Pitt, 26-21, in Brent Key’s first game as interim head coach on Oct. 1).
Basketball
.