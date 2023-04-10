Football
'G Day' is this Saturday. Media release: University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, when the Red team takes on the Black team at the annual G-Day Game in Sanford Stadium.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The contest will also be carried live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network through affiliates across Georgia, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app. Airtime for the radio pregame show is 3:30 p.m.
Tickets for the G-Day Game are on sale to the general public. Tickets are $5 each and will be delivered electronically via mobile delivery. Tickets for UGA students are free of charge, and students may request tickets beginning on April 3. To purchase tickets visit http://www.georgiadogs.com/.
Sanford Stadium gates will open at 1 p.m., with the annual Georgia Football Alumni Game to kick off at 1:15 p.m. The Dawg Walk for the 2023 Bulldogs will take place at 2:45 p.m. at the Tate Center Parking Lot.
Because of construction on the South Side of Sanford Stadium, only gates 1,2,3,4,4A and 5 will be open for fans. Seating will be limited to the West, East and North stands only. The clear bag policy is in effect, with fans permitted to bring in one clear unopened bottle of water.
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, and Stem Deck parking lots. Parking is free and will open at 7 a.m. day of the game.
Complimentary shuttle service will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. from the East Campus Parking Deck. Shuttles will run until two hours after the conclusion of the spring game. Campus opens at 7 a.m. for tailgating with all normal game day tailgating procedures in place.
