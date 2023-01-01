bulldogspeachy

Running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is hoisted by offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), a Darlington standout, following Georgia's win over Ohio State.

 UGA

 

Football  

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In