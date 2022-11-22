Football  

High school football playoffs. What's next:
  • 6A: Rome will host Marist.
  • APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.
  • Cartersville hosts Coffee
  • Calhoun will play at Ware County
  • Cedartown will play at Bainbridge.
  • Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.
