Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia expected to stay no. 1 in playoff rankings after wild football weekend. Thanksgiving TV football schedule.. Nov 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football High school football playoffs. What's next:6A: Rome will host Marist.APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.Cartersville hosts CoffeeCalhoun will play at Ware CountyCedartown will play at Bainbridge.Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.Atlanta Falcons Sunday: At Washington, 1 p.m., Fox 5.Roster: Tight end Kyle Pitts is deal with a leg injury that could keep him out for an unknown time, per the Falcons and media reports.Related moves: TE Kyle Pitts to IR - DL Ta'Quon Graham to IR - DL Jaleel Johnson claimed off waivers - TE John Raine signed to PS - OL Justin Shaffer to PS IRState colleges:College Football Playoffs. Georgia looks to remain no. 1 in the latest ranking of teams in the hunt for post-season playoffs. Updates tonight at 7.Georgia: Saturday hosting Tech, noon, ESPN. Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.Georgia Tech: At Georgia, noon, ESPN.Thanksgiving games:NFL: Bills at Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBSNFL: Giants at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., FoxNFL: Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBCCollege: Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPNFriday:College: Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., CBSCollege: Florida at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABCBasketballBerry men: ScheduleBerry women: ScheduleShorter men: ScheduleShorter women: Schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Highlands' new baseball/softball complex almost ready. Georgia remains atop the latest College Football Playoff rankings. John McClellan's high school football playoff picks. Picks for high school football playoffs second round Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves, Battery being spun off by Liberty Media; no impact on Rome Braves. Bundle up for tonight's high school football playoffs. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Friday night playoffs: Rome, Unity advance; Darlington's season ends. Plus regional scores. Today: Georgia, Tech both on the road. Falcons vs. Bears at home Sunday. Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Georgia Tech upsets NC, 21-17. Stubborn win for Georgia over Kentucky. Falcons host Bears today. This Friday's high school playoff schedule. Today's Weather Right Now 35° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 72% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM Sunset: 05:32:51 PM Today Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and some clouds. High 67F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New initiative seeks to increase the diversity of companies that contract with the state Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan