Football
Georgia atop latest College Football Playoff rankings. Field Level Sports: After taking the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will look to prove it belongs there against Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC), which was third in the initial CFP rankings, is coming off a dominating, 27-13 home win last week over then-No. 1 Tennessee, which fell to No. 5.
Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) defeated visiting Auburn 39-33 in overtime last week to end a two-game slide.
Georgia can win its fifth SEC East title in the past six years with a win over Mississippi State or a victory next week at No. 24 Kentucky. Georgia also advances to the SEC title game if Tennessee loses any of its three remaining league games, beginning with Saturday’s contest against visiting Missouri.
While Mississippi State outgained Auburn 370-331 in total yards and squandered an 21-point lead against the Tigers, Georgia’s performance against Tennessee showed why it’s are regarded as the country’s most complete team.
Tennessee entered its game against Georgia leading the country in total offense (553 yards per game) and points (49.4 per game), but the Volunteers mustered just 289 yards and 13 points — with their lone touchdown coming in the final five minutes.
Georgia ranks second nationally in scoring defense (10.78 ppg) and is tied for fourth in total defense (265.6 ypg), sixth in rushing defense (86.4 ypg) and tied for sixth in first downs allowed (126).
Posting later this morning: John McClellan's high school playoff picks with mostly good news for the local teams in the hunt.
High school playoff scenario: First round sees 6A, 4A, 2A and A on Friday; 5A and 3A on Saturday. (Click each for brackets). John's picks post Wednesday morning.
- 6A: Paulding County at Rome
- 5A: Eastside at Cartersville, Cass at Jefferson, Clarke Central at Calhoun
- 4A: Cedar Shoals at Cedartown, Sonoraville at North Oconee.
- 3A: Douglass at Adairsville
- 2A: East Jackson at Rockmart, Model hosts Union County
- A Division I: Athens Christian at Darlington, Pepperell at Elbert County.
- Unity has a first-round bye.
- Thursday: At Carolina, 8:15 p.m., Fox 5.
- Roster updates: The Falcons have placed interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. That means he'll miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return if physically ready to do so.
If he's able to return at some point this season, he'll have a 21-day practice window to get ready for action. If he's unable to return, in that scenario, he would go on season-ending IR.
That's all theoretical at this point, with his extent of injury and recovery timetable uncertain at this point.
Hennessy started at left guard in place of Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR Saturday with a knee injury. Hennessy got hurt during Sunday's game against the L.A. Chargers and wasn't able to continue.
Colby Gossett stepped in for Hennessy at left guard and could do so again for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Safety Jovante Moffatt was signed off the practice squad to bolster depth in his position group. That's required with Dean Marlowe traded to Buffalo last week and Erik Harris dealing with a foot injury. He was a standard practice squad elevation for the Week 9 Chargers game and has impressed coaches since arriving here. He'll be a reserve and the next man up behind Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins if Harris is unavailable against the Panthers.
Also, the Falcons have signed a pair of familiar names to the practice squad. Edge rusher Quinton Bell, who was released on Saturday in a flurry of roster moves, returns to Atlanta. Offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, who was with the team during training camp and the preseason, is also back with the organization.
The Falcons are also released BoPete Keyes from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m. Season finale.
- Shorter Hawks football: At Valdosta State, 3 p.m. Saturday.
State colleges:
- College Football Playoff rankings:
- Georgia: Saturday at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN.
- Georgia Tech: Home vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC.
Baseball
Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Brian Snitker are all finalists for the major end-of-season awards, which will be announced next week on MLB Network.
Harris and Strider are finalists for the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Fried is a NL Cy Young Award finalist for the first time, and Snitker has a chance to win his second NL Manager of the Year Award. The finalists are the top three vote-getters for each award. Ballots were cast by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
The 2022 award-winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. on MLB Network each day:
- Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the Year
- Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards
- Thursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards