Unitywins

The Lions advance to the state championship with Friday night's win.

Football  

Scores from the second round of the high school playoffs (courtesy of John McMcClellan):
  • 6A: Rome 35, Alpharetta 14. Rome will host Marist.
  • Mt. Pisgah 26, Darlington 20.
  • APPS: Unity Christian 52, Vidalia Heritage 8. Unity will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.
  • Cartersville 37, Cambridge 14. Cartersville will host Coffee
  • Calhoun 34. Kell 7. Calhoun will play at Ware County
  • Cedartown 48, Stephenson 26. Cedartown will play at Bainbridge.
  • Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20.
  • Rockmart 63, North Cobb Christian 10. Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.
  • St. Francis 34, Trion 20.
  • Mays 34-27 over Cass.
