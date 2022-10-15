phsdar101422

Darlington's Eli Thompson (15) scrambles in Friday night's win over Pepperell High.

 Steven Eckhoff/for RNT

BASEBALL

Atlanta Braves fall 9-1 at Philadelphia; Phillies hold 2-1 lead in best of five series. Media release. Fortunately, there will not be any more tough rotation decisions. The Braves will either win with the assistance of their top two veteran starters, or they will head home wondering what might have been had Spencer Strider not run out of gas. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In