BASEBALL
Atlanta Braves fall 9-1 at Philadelphia; Phillies hold 2-1 lead in best of five series. Media release. Fortunately, there will not be any more tough rotation decisions. The Braves will either win with the assistance of their top two veteran starters, or they will head home wondering what might have been had Spencer Strider not run out of gas.
Strider looked like both a superhero and a mere mortal as the Braves suffered a 9-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park. There will be plenty of time to debate whether he should have been lifted earlier than he was. But for now, Atlanta must focus on its first elimination game since Game 7 of the 2020 NL Championship Series.
With the Game 3 loss, the Braves now trail, 2-1, in the best-of-five series. They didn’t face an elimination game during any of the three rounds they played en route to winning last year’s World Series.
Still, with their backs against the wall, the Braves may have the right guys lined up to pitch. Postseason savvy pitcher Charlie Morton will start Game 4 on Saturday afternoon, while ace Max Fried would start Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday in Atlanta.
Morton posted a 5.47 ERA in five starts against the Phillies this season and surrendered six runs in just 4 2/3 innings here on Sept. 25. But the 38-year-old veteran has been a different beast in the postseason. He has a 2.51 ERA over his past 10 playoff starts and is 5-0 with a 0.73 ERA (two earned runs in 24 2/3 innings) in five career elimination games (four starts).
After evening this series on Wednesday, the Braves debated whether to use Strider or Morton on Saturday. The decision wasn’t nearly as questionable as the one that led this same team to give Mike Soroka just one start in the 2019 NLDS against the Cardinals. But the execution of the decision was certainly flawed.
A six-run third inning doomed Strider and drained the Braves, as they tallied just one unearned run over six-plus innings against Aaron Nola. Really, the most encouraging development was the fact Jake Odorizzi ate three innings and ensured Atlanta will enter Saturday with all of its top relievers well-rested.
High-leverage relievers Collin McHugh, Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter and closer Kenley Jansen will all be available for Game 4 on at least two days of rest. This could prove significant, since they might be needed both of the next two days.
While the Braves are in the must-win situation they avoided last year, they aren’t in completely unfamiliar territory. This is the same team that won a fifth consecutive division title after being seven games back as late as Aug. 10 this season.
- Weather in Philadelphia: Saturday, sunny, high of 71.
- Next: Saturday: 2:07 p.m., FS!. Sunday: 4:37 p.m. (if needed).
- Series winner plays victor of San Diego/Dodgers divisional showdown.
- Schedules: Post season
Football
High school scores
- Darlington 34, Pepperell 14
- Model 34, Haralson County 3
- Dade County 44, Coosa 14
- Cartersville 44-26 over Hiram
- Calhoun 49-0 over Woodland
- Dalton 31-28 over Cass
- Off this week: Armuchee; Rome; Unity Christian; Adairsville.
- Some scores from WBHF Radio in Cartersville.
Atlanta Falcons home Sunday vs. 49ers, 1 p.m., Fox.
Roster:
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: At Centre, 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Shorter Hawks football: Home vs. University of West Florida, noon Saturday.
State colleges:
Georgia Tech names J Batt as its new director of Athletics. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
“We’re excited to welcome J to Georgia Tech. His leadership experience at one of the most competitive programs in the nation and his extraordinary track record in fundraising and revenue generation will bring great value to Georgia Tech,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “As a former ACC student-athlete, J has a keen appreciation for what it takes for students to compete at the highest level while pursuing a degree at a top academic institution. He values and shares our culture of excellence and integrity and our commitment to student well-being and success. I look forward to working with him to secure and invest the resources necessary for a successful athletics program.”
As athletic director at Georgia Tech, Batt will report directly to Cabrera and serve as a member of his cabinet. He will be responsible for planning, developing, administering, and advancing Georgia Tech’s intercollegiate athletic programs, with a focus on building an environment that inspires and empowers student-athletes to be champions in academics, competition, and life.
“My family and I truly appreciate President Cabrera and his team for this opportunity, and we are incredibly excited to join the Georgia Tech family,” said Batt. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, and fans to reach new heights, on and off the field, and to build on the rich tradition and history of this storied athletics department. We can’t wait to become a part of the Atlanta community. Go Jackets!”
Batt was named the top candidate by Cabrera following a national search led by Parker Executive Search. The selection process included interviews with a committee comprised of a coach, senior athletics administrator, student-athlete, student-athlete alum, and faculty member who recommended a set of finalists for consideration by the president. The board of trustees of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association voted unanimously to approve Cabrera’s proposal to appoint Batt.