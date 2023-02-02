romespring2023

Local

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL announced. Lawrence will join WR Jamal Agnew at the Pro Bowl Games and is the 32nd Pro Bowler in franchise history. He is the third quarterback in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors, joining QBs Mark Brunell (1996, 1997, 1999) and David Garrard (2009). 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In