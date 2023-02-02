Darlington senior Gus Gammage has signed as a preferred walk-on to continue his football career at Georgia. For expanded local coverage of Wednesday's "signing day," please see the Rome News-Tribune's sports pages.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL announced. Lawrence will join WR Jamal Agnew at the Pro Bowl Games and is the 32nd Pro Bowler in franchise history. He is the third quarterback in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors, joining QBs Mark Brunell (1996, 1997, 1999) and David Garrard (2009).
Baseball
Five 2022 Rome Braves have been invited to Atlanta's spring training starting this month. They are: catcher Tyler Tolve, left hand pitcher Dylan Dodd, right hand pitcher Blake Burkhalter, infielder Cal Conley and outfielder Cody Milligan. Atlanta has invited 26 players in all, including 11 pitchers, four catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
Rome Braves' schedule
April 6: Opening day for the 2023 season at AdventHealthPark, 7 p.m., vs. Greenville Drive.
Rome Braves' job fair: Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Feb. 18, 9 a.m. until noon. Jobs include Press Box, Tradin' Post team store, Parking Lot Crew, Clubhouse, Grounds Crew, Box Office, Security Team, Mascot Squad, Production Team, Promo Team, Usher Staff and more. The job fairs will be held in the Three Rivers Club restaurant at the stadium.
Atlanta Braves' schedule
Pitchers and catchers report to North Port on Feb. 16. Position players to follow on Feb. 21.
Spring training: First game is Saturday, Feb. 25, vs. the Red Sox at North Port. Schedule
Football
NFL/Sunday
Super Bowl XVII: Chiefs vs. Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12. 6:30 p.m. from Glendale, Ariz.