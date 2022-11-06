Football
High school playoff scenario from John McClellan: First round sees 6A, 4A, 2A and A on Friday; 5A and 3A on Saturday.
- 6A Paulding County at Rome
- 5A Eastside at Cartersville, Cass at Jefferson, Clarke Central at Calhoun
- 4A Cedar Shoals at Cedartown, Sonoraville at North Oconee.
- 3A Douglass at Adairsville
- 2A East Jackson at Rockmart, Model hosts Union County
- A Division I Athens Christian at Darlington, Pepperell at Elbert County.
- Unity has a first-round bye.
- Next: Sunday home vs. Chargers, 1 p.m., Fox.
- Thursday: At Carolina, 8:15 p.m., Fox 5.
Local colleges
- Berry Vikings football: Record-setting win for Vikings. Media release: Berry scored nine touchdowns and set a new program record for points in a game on Saturday afternoon at Sewanee, defeating their Southern Athletic Association foe 63-14 on the road in Sewanee, Tenn.
The run game tallied a whopping 333 yards on the ground, while the passing game recorded 213 yards in the air.
The Viking offense made big plays on their opening drive, including a 17-yard reception by Bryce Herring on a third and ten situation. Josh Rogers gave his team the first six points of the day, trucking it in from five yards out.
The Tigers pinned Berry back on their own 13 to start its next offensive drive, but the Vikings chipped away at the Sewanee defense as Brandon Cade rushed out for a 19-yard dash near midfield. Blake Hembree connected with Dieondre Wilson for 15 yards on the very next play, and from there the Vikings rolled, putting together a 13 play drive. Cade ran it in for a touchdown of his own, doubling the BC lead.
An interception at midfield helped the Tigers (2-7, 0-6) cut the Berry lead in half early in the second quarter. Cade answered right back for Berry, running it in from the 25 for his second touchdown of the day, restoring Berry's lead.
The offense scored two more touchdowns that went unanswered before halftime, the first one coming on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hembree to Cameron Kawa. With 41 seconds remaining on the clock in the half, Bryce Herring nabbed a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hebree just before halftime to make it 35-7 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, The Viking defense continued to leave Sewanee without any answers, as Braeson Parker contributed a solo sack on third down for a loss of 12 yards. Berry was given great field position to start off their second half at the Tiger 20-yard line after a shanked punt. Rogers would it in for his second touchdown of the day, making it 42-7 Vikings. Hembree completed his day shortly after, throwing his third touchdown of the day again to Herring for 17 yards, the second scoring reception by Herring on the afternoon.
Berry's offense continued to be relentless, especially through the run game, as Dealo Person broke through on a 47-yard trek into the endzone, the longest rushing touchdown of the day for the Vikings. Sophomore quarterback Nick Best wasn't holding back heading into the fourth quarter, completing a 65-yard pass to Taye Hutchins, putting Berry in scoring position for the final time. Best took it in himself for 13 yards out finish off the Tigers.
Hembree went 11-of-23 on the day for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Herring led the team with five receptions for 73 yards. Cade led the team in rushing yards with 144, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, Rogers tallied 106 yards on the day, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. As for the defense, Curtis Brown and Jacob Ray had seven solo tackles a piece.
- Next: Home Saturday vs. Hendrix, 2 p.m. Season finale.
- Shorter Hawks football: Hawks fly by North Greenville, 31-14.
- Next: At Valdosta State, 3 p.m.
State colleges:
- Georgia dominates Tennessee, 27-13. Media release: The Georgia defense quieted the nation's most prolific offense. The Georgia offense was explosive at times and extremely efficient at others. And at the end, amid a roaring and raucous atmosphere Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs walked off of Dooley Field still undefeated.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, while the Bulldog defense sacked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker six times during a battle of unbeatens that Georgia won 27-13.
According to the Associated Press, Saturday's game was just the fifth regular-season meeting this century featuring teams ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in its media poll (the Vols were tied with Ohio State). In the first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, Tennessee was ranked No. 1 and Georgia No. 3, with Ohio State in between them. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Georgia remained No. 1 this week and UT stayed at No. 3.
The polls may be up for debate, but the numbers told the story about Tennessee's offense. It was No. 1 in the country in multiple key categories going into Saturday — 49.4 points and 553.0 yards per game — but the Bulldog defense, ranked among the nation's best in most categories, had the better day. Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) outgained the Volunteers 389-289, with Bennett finishing 17 of 25 for 257 yards and the two touchdown passes plus a 13-yard TD run.
- Next: Saturday at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN.
- Georgia Tech rallies to top Virginia Tech, 28-27. Media release: Trailing 27-16 late, Georgia Tech’s defense forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter and true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron engineered two touchdown drives to rally the Yellow Jackets to a thrilling 28-27 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday at Lane Stadium.
Things looked bleak for Georgia Tech when Virginia Tech took the 11-point lead on a 7-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:03 to go in the third quarter and a comeback seemed even more improbable when the Yellow Jackets failed to pick up a first down on their next two possessions.
However, with Virginia Tech threatening to take a three-score lead at the GT 10 with a little more than 10 minutes to go in the game, defensive tackle D’Quan Douse changed the course of the game when he forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow DT Makius Scott. On the ensuing series, Pyron found Nate McCollum for a 56-yard touchdown pass to cap a five-play, 90-yard drive and cut the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 27-22 with 9:02 left.
The Hokies would drive inside Georgia Tech territory once again on their next possession, but true freshman safety Clayton Powell-Lee, who didn’t practice until Thursday of this week due to illness, intercepted a pass deflected by cornerback Zamari Walton and the Jackets took over on their own 27-yard line with 6:54 to go.
Spurred by a 20-yard completion to McCollum on third-and-19, Pyron drove Georgia Tech 73 yards in nine plays and gave the Jackets a 28-27 lead on his 9-yard touchdown run with 3:30 to go in the ballgame.
- Next: Home vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ACC.
Baseball
World Series: Astros win it all thanks to 4-1 finale over Phillies. Best of seven series ends with Astros dominating, four games to two. MLB
Braves' 2023 tickets: Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves go on sale Nov. 11 at noon. Schedule