Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Falcons top Bears, 27-24. Georgia holds at no. 1 in AP Top 25. Nov 21, 2022

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts celebrates the team's first score.

Football
High school football playoffs. What's next:
6A: Rome will host Marist.
APPS: Unity Christian will play at Sherwood Christian for the championship.
Cartersville hosts Coffee
Calhoun will play at Ware County
Cedartown will play at Bainbridge.
Rockmart will play at Fitzgerald.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta tops Bears 27-24; now 5-6 on the season. Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson returned a Bears' kickoff 103 yards for six, the ninth of his career and an NFL record.
Sunday: At Washington, 1 p.m., Fox 5.

State colleges:
AP Top 25: Georgia remains no. 1, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. Latest poll
Georgia: Saturday hosting Tech, noon, ESPN. Dec. 3: Georgia will meet LSU in the SEC Championship in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech: At Georgia, noon, ESPN.

Basketball
Berry men: Schedule
Berry women: Schedule
Shorter men: Schedule
Shorter women: Schedule.